Quarantine skincare: Unclog those pores and remove blackheads with these DIY face packs

We’ve all heard about blackheads and used the world at least a 100 times in our lives but do you really know what blackheads are and how they are formed?

Well, blackheads are a mild type of acne that are called blackheads because they turn the clogged hair follicle black. Now, when hair follicles get clogged, it takes along the dirt and natural oils present on the skin and form a tiny bump. Now, these are called whiteheads. When this whitehead is exposed to the air, it turns black from oxidisation.

You can get blackheads anywhere in the body but the most popular place that people get it is on the nose. So, to remove those pesky black spots from the face, you can choose the following DIY methods to do the drill.

EGG WHITES | LEMON

A tried and tested blackhead remedy has proven to be extremely effective. Egg white works as a peel to remove the deeply settled blackheads from the skin while it also tightens the pores. Lemon on the other hand gently removes dead skin cells and brightens the skin.

How to: Beat an egg white into a foamy paste. Add a few drops of lemon juice to it and mix it again. Apply a bit of tissue paper on the blackhead spots and layer it with the mixture. This will enable the tissue to stick to the face. Paste it on the skin firmly and let it dry for 15 minutes. Once dry, peel the tissue paper off for clean blackhead-free skin.

COCONUT OIL | SUGAR

Exfoliating those bad babies off is one of the best things that you can do. So, all you need is coconut oil and sugar. Sugar granules act as a scrubbing agent while coconut oil moisturises the skin in the process.

How to: Mix a teaspoon of coconut oil and sugar in a bowl. Gently massage the mixture on areas you need to. Once done, rinse off with a mild cleanser.

These two remedies are super effective and the ingredients are such which will be available in any household during the quarantine.

