Quarantine skincare: Use leftovers for beauty treatments; See Video

There's a lot you could do with leftovers from your kitchen to give yourself a beauty treatment. See video.

We are all stuck indoors with limited supplies and ingredients. Believe it or not, this is making us move towards leading a more sustainable no-waste lifestyle. Honestly, this was the need of the hour.

Beauty is always a way to indulge yourself, calm your anxiety and take a breather.

Orange peels

Rich with vitamin C and a strong citrus aroma, rubbing orange peels on your face could help you get rid of pigmentation. You could also leave it out to dry in the sun, grind it into a powder and use the powder in face packs.

Green tea bags

After you steep the tea bags, put them back in their package or in a container and dump them in the freezer. These can be used and re-used a couple of times to depuff your eyes and eradicate dark circles over time.

