Quick Beauty: 3 coconut oil hair and face masks you can whip up in under 2 minutes

Who doesn’t love to pamper their skin and hair? But, like we all know you need to take a lot of efforts when it comes to getting the hair and skin of your dreams. While we are sitting at home during the pandemic with very little work on our hands, DIY skincare has become HUGE. while we have all the tie in the world to do extensive routines, let’s be real, our lazy selves have managed to always find the easy way out. So, we’re back again to your rescue with 3 extremely easy skin and hair masks that you can whip up in under 2 minutes and all you need for the base ingredient is good old coconut oil!

Brightening Face Mask:

You will need:

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 teaspoon of organic turmeric

1 tablespoon of yoghurt

How to:

As simple as it sounds, you just need to mix all the ingredients in a bowl and once you get a thick paste apply it on to your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes. Rinse it with warm water and you’ll be good to go. You now have bright and radiant skin for days!

Deep conditioning hair mask:

To give your dry and dull hair the much needed TLC, you will need:

3 tablespoons of coconut oil

2 Vitamin E capsules

How to:

Take a bowl and add coconut oil to it. You can play with the quantity depending upon the length of your hair. Now pierce two vitamin E capsules and extract the oil. Mix both the ingredients together and voila your deep conditioning mask is ready and yes, it is that easy! Apply to your scalp and hair religiously and leave it on overnight. Rinse regularly and see the difference it makes!

Moisturising hair and face mask:

This last maks can be used for both your skin and hair. It moisturises like a dream leaving your skin and hair feeling softer than ever!

All you need to do is mix coconut oil and honey in equal parts depending on the usage and quantity you need. There, that’s it, your hydrating mask is ready. Apply it religiously on your skin and hair rinse it off with cold water (in the case with hair, use your usual shampoo and conditioner later).

