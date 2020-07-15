  1. Home
  2. fashion

Quick Beauty: 3 coconut oil hair and face masks you can whip up in under 2 minutes

Here’s a quick fix to your skin and hair woes and all you need is 2 minutes to whip these masks. Check it out
2389 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2020 05:48 pm
Quick Beauty: 3 coconut oil hair and face masks you can whip up in under 2 minutesQuick Beauty: 3 coconut oil hair and face masks you can whip up in under 2 minutes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Who doesn’t love to pamper their skin and hair? But, like we all know you need to take a lot of efforts when it comes to getting the hair and skin of your dreams. While we are sitting at home during the pandemic with very little work on our hands, DIY skincare has become HUGE. while we have all the tie in the world to do extensive routines, let’s be real, our lazy selves have managed to always find the easy way out. So, we’re back again to your rescue with 3 extremely easy skin and hair masks that you can whip up in under 2 minutes and all you need for the base ingredient is good old coconut oil!

Brightening Face Mask:

You will need:

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 teaspoon of organic turmeric

1 tablespoon of yoghurt

How to: 

As simple as it sounds, you just need to mix all the ingredients in a bowl and once you get a thick paste apply it on to your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes. Rinse it with warm water and you’ll be good to go. You now have bright and radiant skin for days!

Deep conditioning hair mask:

To give your dry and dull hair the much needed TLC, you will need:

3 tablespoons of coconut oil

2 Vitamin E capsules

How to: 

Take a bowl and add coconut oil to it. You can play with the quantity depending upon the length of your hair. Now pierce two vitamin E capsules and extract the oil. Mix both the ingredients together and voila your deep conditioning mask is ready and yes, it is that easy! Apply to your scalp and hair religiously and leave it on overnight. Rinse regularly and see the difference it makes!

Moisturising hair and face mask:

This last maks can be used for both your skin and hair. It moisturises like a dream leaving your skin and hair feeling softer than ever!

All you need to do is mix coconut oil and honey in equal parts depending on the usage and quantity you need. There, that’s it, your hydrating mask is ready. Apply it religiously on your skin and hair rinse it off with cold water (in the case with hair, use your usual shampoo and conditioner later). 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement