Quick Beauty: Four 30-second scrubs for silky smooth skin

Try these quick DIYs that you can whip up and use up almost immediately.

We love DIYs, especially now during quarantine, we have discovered new ingredients and new beauty treatments but if we are being honest, our excitement for them has fizzled out a little. It’s like we did all the DIYs and bookmarked all the recipes that we wanna try out, but it’s just too much work and with everything going on in the world, our patience is running thin. We get it, we truly do. Usually, whenever we recommend any sort of DIY home remedies here, we will be the first ones to try it out and then we tell you honestly if it is worth your time.

These ones are definitely worth your time because they don’t take any time at all. Exfoliation is an important step and even more so when we aren’t getting our regular waxing, manicure, pedicure, facial appointments in the mix. These scrubs are so easy that you could whip them up just before you’re about to shower and only make enough to use in the shower. So no need for storage jars or anything. 4 different scrubs, with 4 distinct ingredients - one of which will definitely be available in your home. So just take your pick and get a good scrub in. Because these are so easy, you might want to do it every day, but over-exfoliation isn't all that great. So use sparingly and only twice a week.

Scrub 1: Add baking soda

What you need:

1 tsp baking soda

Any body/face cleanser

Yes, that’s it. We told you it was easy. Mix the baking soda with your cleanser and make it work harder. Baking soda’s fine texture gives you at-home microdermabrasion. It also absorbs extra oil, so if you have oily skin, this one is for you. Don’t do this every day though.

Scrub 2: Coffee and oil

What you need:

1 tbsp used coffee or tea grounds (yes tea works here too)

1 tbsp carrier oil (rosehip, jojoba, castor, coconut)

Leftover coffee grounds are mild enough to use for exfoliation cause a lot of their ‘power’ has already been drained out. But they still have enough caffeine to give your skin the boost it needs to perk up. Ideal for cellulite-prone areas.

Scrub 3: Honey and brown sugar

What you need:

1 tsp honey

1 tsp sugar

(add a few drops of lime juice if you’d like)

Mixing two sweet natural humectants together just makes for the perfect recipe (and might we add it’s so yummy too). It gives you gentle exfoliation, keeps your skin moisturised, de-puffs and reduces pigmentation over time. We have spoken about this scrub a bazillion times and we probably say it that much more all over again. WE LOVE IT!

Scrub 4: Oat scrub

What you need:

½ cup uncooked coarse oats

Water/milk

Ground oats are really good to unclog pores. There are 2 ways to use this. Either you could pulse the oats in the blender and then mix the powder with water until it becomes a paste and use it as and when required. OR you could soak them in 3-4 tbsps of milk for about 2-3 mins and then use it all over your body. Milk has lactic acid, so double whammy.

See, wasn’t that quick?

