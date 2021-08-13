Raksha Bandhan 2021: Skincare gift hampers to make your brother feel pampered this Rakhi!

Raksha Bandhan, one of the most celebrated and oldest festivals in India is just around the corner! Celebrated on the day of the full moon in the month of Sravan according to the lunar calendar, it is the festival of brotherhood and the loving sibling bond. On this day each year, it is customary for girls and women to tie a rakhi on the wrists of their brothers, which is a sacred thread signifying her good wishes for his prosperity and the loving bond of a brother and sister.

On this auspicious day, which falls on August 22 this year, brothers vow to protect their sisters forever and always, and give them a token of love and care in the form of a thoughtful gift. Do you want your brother to feel left out? Give him a gift he’d cherish too! With the on-going pandemic, celebrations may not be as grand as they used to be, and you might not even get to spend time with him, but you can still make him feel cared for, even from miles away!

If you are confused on what to get for your brother, and chocolates seem too mainstream, here are a few skincare gifting ideas that are bound to make him feel special!

1. The Man Company Ultimate Charcoal Gift Set of 8

This set of 8 includes everything a guy would need for his holistic physical wellbeing and grooming - a cleansing gel, face wash, face scrub, shampoo, sheet masks, soap and body wash. Along with many essential oils, all of them contain activated charcoal which has the unique ability to pull out toxins from the skin! This hamper is sure to make your brother feel rejuvenated and fresh as ever!

2. The Man Company Caffeine Grooming Face Kit for Men

It is time to gift your brother a wholesome hamper that would help him start each day with a splash of nature! This elegant gift box contains a face scrub, face wash, face pack, serum and moisturiser, all of which are power packed with the detoxifying Arabica coffee beans. Additionally, ingredients like green tea, hyaluronic acid, kaolin clay, shea butter and more are guaranteed to give your brother the royal treatment he deserves!

3. Bombay Shaving Company Activated Charcoal Facial Starter Kit

This 4-step skincare routine powered with deep cleansing activated bamboo charcoal is the best way to battle pollution, tan and blackheads. The ingredients help detoxify and purify men’s tough skin, easily extracting the impurities for a complete detox. Encourage your brother to recharge, repair and restore his skin with this easy DIY kit!

4. Bombay Shaving Company Premium Shaving Kit

Shaving can be extremely harsh to the skin, which is why you should encourage your brother to pay more attention to his regular routine. This kit comes with products for him to use before and post-shave. The travel-friendly kit contains a pre-shave scrub, shaving cream, post-shave balm and handmade charcoal soap infused with the goodness of aloe vera, charcoal, Vitamin E, tea tree oils and more to prep, soothe and repair the skin.

5. mCaffeine Coffee De-stress Gift Kit

Remind your hardworking brother that he deserves to take a break, give time to himself and relax every now and then! Show him you care with this luxurious skincare kit with tan removing, healing, nourishing and potent ingredients. He will love the thought behind it!

6. Beardo Power Essentials Combo

This special combo gift kit by Beardo, the brand that understands the hectic lifestyle and cares for the millennial man, contains all the basics! Their ultra-glow face lotion and face wash, hair fall control shampoo, rejuvenating deep sea soap and de-tanning body wash and peel-off mask are a few of their most sought-after specialities and promise a holistic self-care day!

