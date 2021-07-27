This Raksha Bandhan make your brother feel loved and special with these 9 self care products

Raksha Bandhan is less than a month away and even though it is all about the brother looking out for the sister, wouldn't it be great if it were both ways? I mean traditions are great but it's the 2021, and even sisters are strong and independent enough to stand by their brothers and look after them. This Raksha Bandhan, let's make a change and make our brothers feel loved and special too by gifting them something they can use everyday. But what they do need the most right now is a session of pampering and a nudge towards self-care. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of 10 grooming products from the most trusted brands with the best reviews that they will definitely love and use all the time!

Charcoal Grooming Kit

After all that he does for the family, your brother truly deserves a refreshing grooming every now and then! This charcoal grooming kit is a one-stop destination for all his personal needs. The kit consists of a body wash infused with lemongrass and cinnamon that will remove dead skin cells and deeply nourish the skin, a shampoo enriched with peppermint and clove that eliminates dandruff, improves frizzy hair and promotes hair growth, a lemongrass and eucalyptus face scrub that will help get rid of blackheads and unclog pores, a unique formula face wash that will not only rejuvenate the skin, but also treat acne, and lastly a charcoal soap that can reduce or eliminate acne, bumps and blackheads.

Price: Rs.1482

Face Care Box

This face care box is just what your brother needs in order to attain a spa-like treatment everyday from home. It is especially curated for every man’s skin type and is personally used and recommended by Ayushmann Khurrana. The charcoal face care box consists of a face wash made from natural ingredients that will help prevent skin concerns like pimples, acne and blackheads, a face scrub that will help get rid of blackheads and unclog pores, a peel off mask that works as a wonder product in getting you a clearer and dirt-free face, and finally a moisturiser that penetrates deep inside the skin and helps in protecting the cell membrane.

Price: Rs.878

Silver Metal Precision Safety Razor System

If your brother is an extremely low maintenance person who has never indulged in anything luxurious and extravagant, then it's time to introduce him to luxury. This razor system with feathered blades that will ensure that your brother never has to deal with another nick or cut ever again. This set comes with a silver metal, precision safety razor system and 20 feather blades that offers a premium shaving experience. This heavyweight razor with a gravity-assisted glide will give your dad a closest single stroke shave.

Price: Rs.975

Multifaceted No-Gas Body Perfumes for Men

This Raksha Bandhan, ensure that your brother is always feeling fresh and energised by gifting him this set of no-gas perfumes. The no gas body deodorants set for men come with a fresh fragrance that is long lasting. This fragrance is perfect for your brother to enjoy a stress-free day and feel energised. It comprises 4 unique fragrances to match your dad’s every mood! The beauty of these fragrances is that they are not too overpowering and are carefully formulated to provide a long-lasting blissful experience.

Price: Rs.888

Perfume for Men

If your brother is more of a perfume person then gift him this luxurious perfume from Beardo. This perfume is higher in concentration than other perfumes and has a strong and masculine fragrance that lasts throughout the day. It is formulated with refreshing citrus and floral notes as well as bold and intense notes of spice and musk which makes it a versatile choice and can be worn during day as well night.

Price: Rs.580

Beard Combo

Is your brother obsessed with his beard and loves to take care of it like it is his baby? Or does he dream of having a well-groomed beard? If yes, then we have just the perfect gift for your brother! This almond and thyme beard combo will fulfill all your brother's beard dreams. It consists of a beard oil that promotes growth while also making the beard more manageable and amazing, a beard wash that is rich in antioxidants and moisturising agents that will make the beard softer, shinier and frizz-free, and a beard wax that will deeply nourish the beard and make it healthier while providing styling benefits.

Price: Rs.830

Forest Essentials Gift Box

Gift your brother with the most enlightening and natural spa-like treatment at home with this gift box from Forest Essentials. It consists of a facial cleanser, a sunscreen lotion, a facial scrub and a lip balm. These facial care products will gently cleanse the face to remove surface toxins and exfoliate dead skin cells making it clean and fresh. Enriched with natural ingredients like honey, aloe vera, sandalwood, etc, this gift box will provide them with a soothing experience.

Price: Rs.1725

Signature Shaving Kit

Your brother deserves a premium experience in everything he does and this shaving kit will give him just that. This kit consists of a razor with diamond coated blades placed closely for comfort shave and easy rinse. It also features a styling trimmer blade for precision trimming and shaping of the edges. It has a comfortable, light-weight and wide-grip handle for better control and will take your brother’s shaving experience up a notch, eliminating that risk of nicks, bumps and cuts.

Price: Rs.1205

Shaving Kit for Men

If your brother is comfortable using a traditional razor then gift him this ultimate shaving kit for a safer, smoother and joyful shaving experience. This kit includes a pre-shave scrub that exfoliates the skin, cleanses out pores and eliminates dirt, a shaving cream that softens skin with its rich lather making it easier for the razor to glide, a post-shave balm that will repair the skin after the shave and prevent burning and redness, a shaving brush and a towel.

Price: Rs.899

