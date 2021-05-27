Recreate Kareena Kapoor Khan’s signature kohl rimmed smokey eyes in just 5 easy steps

Here’s how you can recreate Bebo’s signature makeup look in 5 easy steps. Check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been known for her love for kajal and you’ll rarely see her without it. For years now, the actress has been known for her kohl-rimmed eyes and it has sort of become her signature look. Right from red carpet events to airports and festive occasions, Bebo and her smokey eyes are synonymous with each other. So, if you’re someone who’s a huge fan of Bebo’s makeup look or a beginner who is trying to learn makeup, we’re here to help you.

All you need to recreate this look is:

Concealer

Foundation or BB cream

Kajal and mascara

Smudging brush

Neutral toned lipstick

Directions:

Step 1: Conceal

It is important to start the look in the right way. Often when you have such a heavy product on the eyes, it tends to run down and makes dark circles more prominent. This is why concealing the dark circles under the eyes is an important step, to begin with. You could also conceal away any blemishes that you want.

Step 2: Complete the base

Kareena Kapoor Khan herself is not a big advocate of cakey foundations so even a BB cream would do the deed right. But if you’re someone who likes their base covered up, a perfectly blended foundation would do the trick for you.

Step 3: The eyes

Grab your favourite kajal and start applying it as close to your lases as possible. Now, start by smudging it all over your eyelid gently. Start by a few strokes of kajal and slowly build it up depending on the intensity of the smokey eyes that you’re looking for. Once you’ve achieved that, use the remaining product on your brush and run it along your waterline. Complete the eye look with loads of mascara.

Step 4: Blush

Now, it’s time to use your lipstick as a blush. This is a great hack for beginners but if you already own a blush, you can always proceed by using that. Make sure it’s a natural flush of colour. Don’t overdo it otherwise it will clash with the eye makeup.

Step 5: The Bebo pout

You cannot recreate Kareena’s look without her iconic pout. Make sure to gently dab the lipstick on your lips instead of rubbing it in. this will add a natural tint of colour. Since the eye makeup is the centre of attention, stick to neutral tones to balance the look out.

