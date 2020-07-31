  • facebook
Recreate Tara Sutaria's effortless glam for this Rakha Bandhan and look like a true QUEEN

Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner and we’ve got you covered in the makeup department. Check it out
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: July 31, 2020 06:01 pm
Recreate Tara Sutaria's effortless glam for this Rakha Bandhan and look like a true QUEEN
Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and while you're spending your day in deciding what to wear, we're keeping you covered when it comes to the glam. Makeup is as important as any other thing to look good. Especially when you've spent your lockdown in pajamas and you're going to take this time out to look your very best. While we know you're too excited to play dress up, we have an easy, versatile and effective beauty look that will manage to match anything that you chose to wear and we have Tara Sutaria serving enough inspiration! 

1. To create this gorgeous glam look just like Tara, start off with concealing any blemishes and blending out a light coverage foundation for a flawless base. Remember base is very important to get that perfect finish. So take your time in blending it out. 

2. Now, take a brown eyeshadow that is just one or two shades darker than your original skin tone. You want to apply this as a base for your eye look so make sure it blends well along the crease. Use the same brown eyeshadow on your lower lash line to define the eyes. 

3. Once that is done, use gold eyeshadow and pack it on your eyelid. If you aren't a fan of a lot of gold, you can even use your favourite highlighter to just give the eye the definition it needs. 

4. Use your Kajal pencil to lightly line the upper lash line to give an effect of eyeliner. 

5. Complete the eyes with two generous coats of mascara. 

6. Fill in your brows and make sure to let it look natural. 

7. Back to the face, use your favourite bronzer to lightly contour your cheeks and jaw. This will also give you a healthy tint of colour. 

8. Pack on the blush on the apples of your cheeks and just dab the excess on the brush over your nose and forehead. This will give you a rosy glow throughout! 

9. Complete the look off with a mauve or nude lipstick and voilà you're ready in just less than 10 steps! 

Also Read: Let Alia Bhatt's desi collection serve inspiration for your Rakhi attire and we bet you won’t be disappointed

Credits :instagram

