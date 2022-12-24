41 Radiant Red-Haired Actresses Who Rocked the Look

Red hair looks stunning and can grab everyone's attention in the blink of an eye. The red color symbolizes a plethora of things including life, courage, love, and health. A major reason why red hair is loved by all is that it pairs well with a wide variety of skin tones. The bold, vibrant energy that the color red adds to the overall look and helps make a perfect beauty statement. When we talk about red-haired actresses, we include the ones who are blessed with natural red hair, as well as the others who have dyed their hair red to amplify their beauty. Whether natural or colored, hair with a fiery red color makes a bold statement that cannot go unnoticed. So, it does not seem that the trend of dyeing the mane red is going to go away anytime soon. If you have been dreaming of dying your hair red but chicken out at the last moment due to shyness, it’s time to get inspiration from these gorgeous red-haired female actresses.

1. Amy Adams

With gorgeous striking features and wavy red hair, she has a natural beauty that is highly captivating. When she decided to play a supporting part in the 1999 dark comedy movie Drop Dead Gorgeous, little did she know that her path ahead would be filled with applause and awards. After some ups and downs, she finally got recognized and appreciated for her role in Junebug, a comedy-drama, for which she got nominated for an Academy Award. A fun fact — this movie not only got her the first-ever award nomination to her name but also got her to dye her mane red. She loved the look so much that she did not want to go back to her natural blonde hair color! We love that she decided to keep the red hair look because she looks extremely ravishing in it. She is without any doubt one of the most beautiful red-haired actresses in the world. 2. Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore's beauty is breathtaking and her flowy, natural red tresses make her even more alluring. She began her movie career with Tales from the Darkside: The Movie. She has many blockbuster movies to her name including Nine Months, Hannibal, The Hunger Games, and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Growing up, Julianne had trouble accepting her freckles, but later on, she got the confidence to accept herself. She has also authored a best-selling book Freckleface Strawberry that's about a girl who has freckles and gets teased by other kids. Through her book, she has encouraged everyone to feel confident in their skin. She truly is an inspiration for all of us! 3. Alyson Hannigan

When we talk about the TV shows How I Met Your Mother and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, we can't help but immediately think about Alyson Hannigan, a superb American actress who has played Lily Aldrin and Willow Rosenberg in the shows, respectively. When Alyson was playing the role of Rosenberg, she realized that many of the other characters were brunettes, so she dyed her color red. Since then, she has experimented with her hair color and dyed them in other colors as well. However, her fans love her with red tresses as she definitely slays the red-haired look. 4. Bella Thorne

This blonde beauty loves red hair! Bella Thorne can not only act but also sing and write. She got huge recognition for portraying Ruthy Spivey in the drama series My Own Worst Enemy, for which she even bagged a Young Artist Award. She received loads of love from everyone across the globe for her single, Watch Me. Her talents have no limits and she has won various prestigious awards. Bella is one of the most beautiful red-haired actresses without a doubt. 5. Lily Cole

This British ginger-haired lady is a spellbound beauty. Apart from modeling and acting in the movies The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and The Passages, she has authored a book titled Who Cares Wins, which talks about the relationship between humans and the planet. Lily Cole has admitted to having been mocked due to her red hair but now flaunts it happily. She is considered one of the most ravishing red-haired actresses. 6. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan is an incredibly talented red-haired actress who began modeling at the tender age of three. In 1998, she shot to fame with the movie The Parent Trap and is currently considered one of the best actresses of all time. She has no dearth of talent and is a great actress, model, singer, and businesswoman. She is blessed with natural red tresses but keeps experimenting with her hair colors. 7. Sophie Turner

All hail the queen of the North, Sansa Stark! Yes, we all loved her in the popular drama series Game of Thrones, and in fact, you will be amazed to know that she dyed her naturally blonde hair red for this role. The X-Men star is married to the handsome hunk Joe Jonas, and they have two children together. 8. Laura Prepon

In the list of the most incredible red-haired actresses, Laura Prepon cannot be missed. She is known for her admirable beauty and natural red hair. However, she likes to dye her tresses black. She is a renowned American actress and her roles in the TV show Orange Is the New Black and That '70s Show got her worldwide fame. She is married to Ben Foster and Joe Turner (the American actor and musician) is her brother-in-law. The couple is blessed with two kids. 9. Cynthia Nixon

Many beauties are rocking the red-haired look in their 50s, and one of the most beautiful red-haired actresses in that age group is Cynthia Nixon. Bold and sensuous, she is widely known for portraying the role of Miranda Hobbes in Sex and the City. The Primetime Emmy Award winner, Cynthia, has starred in a lot of hit movies and TV shows. She is a blonde beauty who gives credit to her mother for encouraging her to work in theater. 10. Deborah Ann Woll

Deborah has magnificent features and to accentuate them, she dyes her hair red. With a mix of Irish and German ancestry, she looks incredibly beautiful. She received her training at one of the best drama schools in London, i.e. the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, and initially, played a lot of guest roles in TV shows. Deborah got her big break when she got the opportunity to star as Jessica Hamby in the series True Blood. Her role got her critical acclaim as well as a nomination for a Screen Actors Guild Award. 11. Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce is one of the most talented red-haired actresses and has given some phenomenal performances in all her roles. As she is the daughter of Ron Howard (an actor and director), and Cheryl Howard (writer), it is natural that talent and creativity ooze out of her. Even though she comes from a family in showbiz, her parents had wanted a low-key life for her, away from the limelight as much as possible. But that didn't stop her from rising to fame. At the young age of seven, she starred as an extra in one of her father's movies and the rest is history! Some of her most brilliant work is seen in the movies As You Like It, Terminator Salvation, and Jurassic World Dominion. 12. Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh has an inspiring backstory — after she dropped out of studies at the University of Arizona, she moved to New York City and made both ends meet by working as a waiter. Before her journey started as a model, she worked at various fast-food outlets to support herself. Her hard work, dedication, and passion for acting made her succeed. Today, she has various roles to her credit, including Dr. Addison Montgomery in the show Grey's Anatomy and Olivia Baker in 13 Reasons Why. Her hair is originally ash-brown, and she dyed her tresses red for a role. 13. Ellie Kemper

You probably remember Ellie Kemper from the famous sitcom series The Office. This natural redhead from Missouri has done supporting roles in various movies and is known for playing comedic roles. Her debut book, My Squirrel Days (2018), is based on her stories from her life and has been well-received by readers. 14. Marcia Cross

Marcia Cross is one of the most gorgeous red-haired actresses. She was born and brought up in Massachusetts. Even though she studied psychology in college, she found her passion in acting and became a soap opera queen by acting in a host of daytime soap operas. Her portrayal of Bree Van de Kamp in the series Desperate Housewives brought her the recognition she truly deserved. Being of English and Irish descent, she is blessed with natural red hair. 15. Lucille Ball

The five-time Emmy award winner Lucille Ball was a jack of many trades - she was not only a proficient actress, but also made her name in other fields including standup comedy, modeling, and producing. Her stage name was Diane Belmont, which she used when she worked on Broadway. 1962 was a special year for her as this is when she became the first-ever woman to run a TV studio. Although she was a natural blonde, she had changed her hair color to red with the help of a hairstylist. 16. Debra Messing

Debra Lyn Messing is a New Yorker and was interested in singing and acting since her childhood days, which is why she participated in high school productions in her school days. Her parents too supported her dream of becoming an actress and made her take dancing, acting, and singing classes to upgrade her skills. After working in small roles in TV shows for a while, she was delighted to be offered a role in the sitcom series Will & Grace. She played Grace Adler in the series and got nominated for various prestigious awards including the Primetime Emmy for her role. Since she is often seen with red hair, people might be wondering if she is a natural redhead or not —- the answer is no! This natural brunette beauty dyes her hair red to further glamorize her appearance. 17. Molly Caitlyn Quinn

Molly Caitlyn Quinn, the ABC's Castle star, is a gorgeous red-haired actress. Her hair pairs exceptionally well with her skin tone and blue eyes. Acting is something she was passionate about since her childhood and to make herself excellent in the field, she took lessons from Martin Beck, a celebrated director, and producer. She is widely known for playing Alexis Rogers in the series Castle, and for doing the voiceover for the character Bloom in Winx Club, an animated series. 18. Heather Graham

Heather Graham was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and studied English for two years in Los Angeles. However, since she wanted to pursue acting as a career, she dropped out of her course. She has made appearances in various TV commercials and acted in a feature film, License to Drive. This talented actress also has a lot of critically acclaimed movies to her name. Heather is also highly passionate about children’s welfare and climate and works actively for the cause. Her natural hair color is dark blonde, but she pulls off her red hair color really nicely. 19. Jayma Mays

Before moving into the acting world, Jayma Mays was offered a radio station job to read obituaries. She was first seen in Joey, the spin-off series to Friends. Jayma has done notable work in shows including Glee, Red Eye, The Smurfs, and so on. Her hair color is naturally red, and she looks extremely ravishing in it. 20. Jessica Chastain

Jessica was close to her grandmother, and she once took her to a musical production after which she developed a huge interest in acting. It was the year 1998 when she played Juliet in Shakespeare's play, Romeo And Juliet. When it comes to acting, she has played a lot of feminist roles and is the winner of various accolades. In 2012, she was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time magazine. She is also considered one of the most versatile Hollywood actresses of all time. Jessica Chastain is a natural redhead. 21. Amanda Righetti

Amanda Righetti was born in Utah and has a mixed ancestry —Italian, German, English, German, and French. After modeling for a few years, she moved to Los Angeles to make a career in acting. Amanda has starred in a host of TV shows including The O.C., Reunion, The Mentalist, and so on. Though it is widely speculated that she is a natural blonde, her fans love her red-haired look. 22. Judy Greer

Judy Greer is loved and appreciated for playing supporting roles that are eccentric and interesting. The first movie in which Judy Greet starred is Stricken, a horror movie that was released in 1998. She got major recognition for her supporting roles in the movies Jawbreaker, 13 Going on 30, Love & Other Drugs, etc. Judy has gorgeous brown hair but dyed her hair red for Miss Guided, a TV series. 23. Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch is one of the most famous red-haired actresses in Hollywood. She was interested in dancing and acting from her early days. She enrolled in a dance class at the tender age of 3, and just two years later, she began taking theater classes. In 2014, she got famous when she made an appearance in a campaign for Coca-Cola. Madelaine rose to prominence when she got the role in the series Riverdale. She has beautiful natural red locks for which she was even bullied in school. But all that's in the past now, as she can take everyone's breath away with her beauty. 24. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is of Irish, English, and Scottish descent. Her first acting appearance was in the Australian movies Bush Christmas and BMX Bandits. It was the movie Days of Thunder that earned her international recognition. She has starred in many other movies and bagged various awards. She is a natural redhead and looks stunning with her wavy locks. 25. Karen Gillan

Her full name is Karen Sheila Gillan and she went to Telford College to complete a course in acting. Before working in movies, she worked as a model, but her goal was always to become an actress. She has done different types of roles and acted in various movies including Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War, Jumanji: The Next Level, and so on. She was praised for her directorial work in the movie The Party's Just Beginning. Karen is a noted philanthropist and actively works toward suicide prevention. This Scottish beauty is a natural redhead. 26. Christina Hendricks

Christina Renée Hendricks was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. When she was younger, she joined a local theater group along with her brother in Twin Falls and made great friends there. She also took ballet classes when she was a teenager. Before embarking on her acting and modeling career, she worked at a salon. As an actor, she is known for her phenomenal performances in Mad Men, Good Girls, Drive, and Lost River. She drew such a huge inspiration from the book Anne of Green Gables that she began coloring her hair red at the age of 10. 27. Alicia Witt

Alicia Witt was born in Worcester. It is not surprising that Alicia has gorgeous hair as her mother was the holder of the Guinness World Record for the longest hair between1989 and1996. 'Child prodigy' is a term that perfectly describes her. She received widespread critical acclaim for her role as a teenager in the drama movie Fun. In addition, she got lots of praise from the audience for her roles in the movies Dune and Twin Peaks. She is not only a brilliant actor but also a singer and songwriter. This American beauty is a natural redhead and is undoubtedly one of the most astonishing red-haired actresses. 28. Amy Yasbeck

When we saw Amy In the teen sitcom show That's So Raven in the role of Chelsea's mother, we all were curious to know if she has natural red hair or not. The answer is yes! Amy Yasbeck was born in Ohio and is of Irish and Lebanese descent. Early into her acting career, she guest-starred in various TV shows and rose to fame with her role in the American sitcom Wings. She is truly one of the most beautiful red-haired actresses. 29. Renee Olstead

Renee Olstead can not only act phenomenally well but also sing beautifully. She attended Centre Stage theatrical school and starred in commercials right from a young age. Her best roles are known to be in the series Still Standing and The Secret Life of the American Teenager. This sassy beauty loves jazz music and has recorded various studio albums. She is usually seen with blonde hair, but her hair is naturally red. 30. Emma Stone

This Oscar-winning American actress was born in Arizona and wanted to pursue acting since the age of four. Her dream came true when she appeared on the VH1 show In Search of the New Partridge Family. After doing some small roles on TV, she made it big with comedy movies. Today, she is considered one of the most versatile Hollywood actresses and is the recipient of many awards. She doesn't have natural red hair color, but as she looks stunning in it, her fans think that she should definitely keep it more often. 31. Holland Roden

Holland was born in Dallas and studied medicine because she hoped to become a surgeon one day. However, fate had a different plan for her, and she found herself becoming a full-time actor. She made everyone fall in love with her incredible portrayal of Lydia Martin in the teen drama show Teen Wolf. Her natural ginger hair makes her fans swoon. 32. Bridget Regan

Bridget Regan has natural red and curly locks, but when she got the role of Kahlan Amnell in the TV series Legend of the Seeker, she had to dye it brown and black. She has made a huge name not only in the entertainment industry, but also in the comic book community, as comic book lovers chose her to portray Wonder Woman not just once, but in every poll between 2009 to 2013. 33. Lauren Ambrose

Lauren Ambrose was born in Connecticut and was interested in singing and acting from a very young age. She attended Boston University Tanglewood Institute to study opera. Being a theater person, she began her career on Broadway and then starred in various TV shows. Today, she has various popular movies and TV shows to her name, and you'll be excited to know that she is also part of the band Lauren Ambrose and the Leisure Class. She is indeed a natural redhead and looks classic in it. 34. Kate Mara

This ginger-haired beauty has such striking eyes and gorgeous facial features that she can make the world go upside down. She first acted in a school musical, and after some years, auditioned for a role in the drama Homicide: Life on the Street. Although she didn't get the role, she didn't lose hope and kept working hard to carve a name for herself in the movie industry. She finally got the break she deserved and since then, has appeared in a plethora of successful movies and TV shows. She also received due recognition when she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy award for her role in the show House of Cards. 35. Bonnie Wright

We all loved the fierce, independent, and energetic character of Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, didn't we? The role was played by Bonnie Wright, a talented actress who did complete justice to her role. She is a natural redhead and has starred in various movies and TV shows. 36. Analeigh Tipton

Analeigh is one of the most talented red-haired actresses and models in Hollywood. Prior to her successful stint in America's Next Top Model, she walked in LA Fashion Week for designer Kelly Nishimoto's Fall 2008 collection, Imasu. She has also appeared in various movies and TV shows. She has naturally brown hair, but loves experimenting with her hair color, and keeps changing it. 37. Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald is a magnificent actress known for her roles in Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, and Riverdale. When she was performing the role of an orphan in a stage production of the musical Annie, a casting director saw her and gave her a key role in The Facts of Life. This natural red-haired beauty not only loves acting but also singing and writing. 38. Rose Leslie

The only woman who could make Jon Snow fall in love, Ygritte, was played by Rose Leslie in the classic series Game of Thrones. This Scottish beauty worked for BBC Radio at the beginning of her career. She is a dazzling beauty; her fans love her for her looks, acting, and personality. 39. Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson is a renowned American actress and activist. Some of her notable roles include Dana Scully (The X-Files), Jean Milburn (Sex Education), and so on. She is the recipient of various awards and is also known for supporting humanitarian organizations. All in all, she is beautiful both inside and out. Is she a natural redhead? No, she is a brunette but dyed her hair red for a role. 40. Ellie Bamber

Ellie Bamber's birthplace is in Surrey, England. Drama and acting were her interests since childhood, and she was even awarded drama scholarships. Bamber has made cameos in various TV shows and movies and has also performed in various roles onstage. She is blonde, but she had to dye her hair crimson red for her roles in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. 41. Julia Roberts

This veteran actress has naturally blonde hair but likes keeping it red. In her childhood days, she wanted to become a veterinarian. She later headed to New York to make her dream of becoming an actress come true. She has starred in various blockbuster movies and is known for playing different types of roles. She is one of the most highly acclaimed Hollywood actresses in the world. Conclusion The jaw-dropping beautiful red-haired actresses mentioned in the list have worked hard to succeed in the entertainment industry. These actresses have bold and vibrant personas and are not shy to experiment with their hairstyles and looks. The beauty of these red-haired celebs is mesmerizing and enviable. From Nicole Kidman to Kate Walsh, these celebs are role models for people who want to dye their hair red but are afraid to do so. Get inspired by them, and create any look you want to amaze everyone with your style statement.

