Red lipstick shades that every woman must have in her beauty arsenal

A woman’s outfit is always incomplete without lipstick. A lipstick is just the finishing touch that every outfit needs. But if you are flummoxed about which shade of lipstick to wear, always choose red. A red lipstick never goes out of style and has the ability to instantly uplift any attire with minimal efforts. Here, we have a few red lipstick shades that every woman must have. You can choose the best red lipstick that suits you and add it to your beauty arsenal.

1. Blood Red Lipstick

This is undoubtedly the perfect hot red lipstick. The brightest member in the red family, blood red lipsticks look the best on fair skin tones. However, you also need the perfect makeup to complement this lipstick with, along with tons of confidence. Keep the rest of your makeup minimal and let your pout make the statement!

Maybelline New York Colour Sensational

This lipstick has a unique, matte cream formula that offers a non-drying and uncrackable finish that stays comfortably on your lips through the day. These hydrating lip colours that are infused with honey nectar, glide smoothly while keeping your lips moisturised all day long. These lipsticks are available in 35 pigmented shades; ranging from reds to nudes, and many more shades in the middle.

Price: Rs.235

INSIGHT Cosmetics Matte Lipstick

This is a full pigment, long wearing lipstick that will stay put throughout your office meetings and also your evening parties. It delivers a high colour pay off in one swipe and features a buildable and moisturising formula. It provides a soft, elegant and lasting finish, and is vegan and cruelty-free.

Price: Rs.80

2. Burgundy Red Lipstick

Own any room you walk in with a burgundy red lip shade. Burgundies are experimental with a bit of edge, and are accompanied by hints of purple. If you are a sucker for bold lippies, then this dark red lipstick can be your go-to shade! Team this lipstick with mascara-laden lashes, filled-in brows and have a statement-making look ready to be papped!

SUGAR Cosmetics Long Wear Matte Lipstick

This lipstick features a matte premium finish that settles in an intense, opaque look. It is water-resistant and masks the unevenness of the lips. The paraben-free formula stays all day long without any fade. This product is dermatologically tested and approved and 100 percent safe for your skin.

Price: Rs.449

Lakmé Cushion Matte Lipstick

This lipstick is infused with the goodness of French rose oil extracts. It provides an intense matte colour with cushion soft lips. It is available in 35 comfortable matte shades that do not cause flaking.

Price: Rs.220

3. Brick Red Lipstick

If you want to try something on the coral side of red, then opt for a brick red lipstick. With muted orange undertones, this is not a mainstream red lipstick. It is best suited for women with olive or dusky skin tones. If you’re more of a coral person but also love your reds, here’s the ideal meeting ground.

Color Fever Lip Bomb Brick Red Lipstick

This lipstick will make your lips feel super soft and smooth since it is incorporated with an easy glide technology. It gives a 25 percent increase in plumpness and defines as well as hydrates the lip contours. It reduces fine lines and retexturises the lips. This lipstick is enriched with SPF 15 that shields the lips from the sun.

Price: Rs.222

Faces Canada HD Intense Matte Lipstick

This matte lipstick gives you a silky cream texture with an even high definition matte finish. It has a feather light formula for all day comfortable lips. It is primer infused to give you even and flawless lips. The lipstick is richly pigmented to give high colour intensity for a perfect pout.

Price: Rs.639

4. Crimson Red Lipstick

On days when you want to play it safe, go for crimsons. These gorgeous group of pink-based reds can flawlessly be donned during the daytime as well as for evening wear. If worn like a pretty stain, it could give you the result of a light red lipstick. Pair it with a winged eyeliner, pink blushed cheeks and you’re good to go.

MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Lipstick

This lipstick provides high coverage and a glossy finish. It is super creamy and smooth. It features a special spherical silica that ensures perfect application and a strong, elastic structured stick. It offers UVB protection free from preservatives, mineral oils and nano-ingredients.

Price: Rs.617

Lakmé 9 to 5 Weightless Mousse Lip Colour

This lip colour provides a long-lasting stay and is available in intense, sensational shades. It doubles as a lip and cheek colour for versatile use. It feel weightless and is extremely comfortable for everyday wear.

Price: Rs.338

These red lipstick shades are super versatile and will have you covered for all events, ranging from a midweek brunch with your girls to a formal office meeting to a romantic date night with bae. Red lipsticks are the ultimate classics and even though beauty trends are constantly changing, this trend is guaranteed to stay put for a very long time.

