Red lipstick shades: 8 Red lipsticks every woman must have

A woman’s outfit is always incomplete without lipstick. A lipstick is just the finishing touch that every outfit needs. But if you are flummoxed about which shade of lipstick to wear, always choose red. A red lipstick never goes out of style and has the ability to instantly uplift any attire with minimal efforts. Here, we have a few red lipstick shades that every woman must have. You can choose the best red lipstick that suits you and add it to your beauty arsenal.

Red lipstick shades every woman must have:

Here, we have a list of all the red lipstick shades that a woman must have in her beauty arsenal.

1. Blood Red Lipstick

This is undoubtedly the perfect hot red lipstick. The brightest member in the red family, blood red lipsticks look the best on fair skin tones. However, you also need the perfect makeup to complement this lipstick with, along with tons of confidence. Keep the rest of your makeup minimal and let your pout make the statement!

This lipstick is made in a buttery semi matte finish and is perfect for creating bold and dramatic looks that will get you noticed. It is a long-lasting, moisturizing lipstick. It is enriched with antioxidants and natural moisturizers that guarantee super soft and kissable lips as well as long-lasting color.

Price: $15.50

This lipstick applies like a gloss, dries as a soft matte, and lasts all day with an 8-12 hour wear. It has a fierce color, it is kiss proof finish and is flattering for every complexion. Each sleek tube is filled with the best lip loving ingredients like jojoba oil and vitamin E to give your pout the proper level of pampering it deserves.

Price: $12.34

2. Burgundy Red Lipstick

Own any room you walk in with a burgundy red lip shade. Burgundies are experimental with a bit of edge, and are accompanied by hints of purple. If you are a sucker for bold lippies, then this dark red lipstick can be your go-to shade! Team this lipstick with mascara-laden lashes, filled-in brows and have a statement-making look ready to be papped!

This matte lipstick creates a lightweight feathery layer and feels like a second skin. Infused with the goodness of carnauba wax adds an au naturale light texture which softens the lip. It promises an unbeatable indulgent experience of intense budge-free color and nourishing formula. The luxurious feel of rich superior pigmentation combined with ultra-light finish.

Price: $13

This lipstick is intensely pigmented in a wine waters shade that imparts a plum undertone with a rich burgundy hue that offers a major lip color payoff. This natural liquid lipstick in a velvety formula glides on smoothly and delivers all-day moisture and comfort on the lips for a soft kissable look. Formulated with conditioning apricot and babassu oil, shea butter and essential fatty acids to maintain soft, healthy feeling and happy lips.

Price: $8.28

3. Brick Red Lipstick

If you want to try something on the coral side of red, then opt for a brick red lipstick. With muted orange undertones, this is not a mainstream red lipstick. It is best suited for women with olive or dusky skin tones. If you’re more of a coral person but also love your reds, here’s the ideal meeting ground.

This matte lipstick gives you a silky cream texture with an even high definition matte finish. It has a feather light formula for all day comfortable lips. It is primer infused to give you even and flawless lips. The lipstick is richly pigmented to give high color intensity for a perfect pout.

Price: $4.53

This highly pigmented liquid lipstick features a long lasting, no transfer formula and leaves a flawless matte finish in super saturated shades. This lipstick features a unique arrow applicator for a more precise application with a flawless matte finish that will last up to 16 hours.

Price: $7.88

4. Crimson Red Lipstick

On days when you want to play it safe, go for crimsons. These gorgeous group of pink-based reds can flawlessly be donned during the daytime as well as for evening wear. If worn like a pretty stain, it could give you the result of a light red lipstick. Pair it with a winged eyeliner, pink blushed cheeks and you’re good to go.

This lipstick features a matte premium finish that settles in an intense, opaque look. It is water-resistant and masks the unevenness of the lips. The paraben-free formula stays all day long without any fade. This product is dermatologically tested and approved and 100 percent safe for your skin.

Price: $15.71

This lip color provides a long-lasting stay and is available in intense, sensational shades. It doubles as a lip and cheek color for versatile use. It feels weightless and is extremely comfortable for everyday wear.

Price: $17

These red lipstick shades are super versatile and will have you covered for all events, ranging from a midweek brunch with your girls to a formal office meeting to a romantic date night with bae. Red lipsticks are the ultimate classics and even though beauty trends are constantly changing, this trend is guaranteed to stay put for a very long time.

