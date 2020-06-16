Red wine for skin: 5 lesser known beauty benefits of red wine for skin

One of the most popular alcoholic drinks, red wine is also known to be one of the healthiest alcoholic beverages out there. And it comes with benefits too!

One of the healthiest alcoholic drinks available has to be wine. Red wine, in particular, comes with numerous benefits when consumed moderately.

Made from black grapes, the alcohol content in red wine usually ranges between 12% to 15%. It is also low on calories with a glass of red wine only having up to 130 calories. It has a number of health benefits including boosting heart health, lowering cholesterol levels, reduces stress, improves bone strength and more. But red wine also has beauty benefits to it! They include:

Fights ageing

Red wine consists of antioxidants like flavonoids and tannins that restore collagen and elastic fibres in the skin. It may just help you age slowly!

Beauty sleep

Red wine contains melatonin, a hormone that helps in regulating the sleep cycle. Consuming a glass of red wine every day will definitely help in sleeping better.

Evens skin tone

Red wine contains ingredients that help in evening out the skin tone. Consuming it may help in regaining the lost glow on the face that usually occurs due to excess pollution and high-stress levels.

Reduces acne

Red wine contains anti-bacterial and antiseptic properties that help in fighting acne and breakouts on the skin. Consuming it regularly and even applying it on the skin helps in clearing pores and preventing acne.

Great for facials

Salons across the world offer wine facials that help in improving the skin drastically. You can even do your own facial at home!

For a massaging facial with red wine, take a couple of spoons of rose water, a few drops of your favourite essential oil and one spoon of red wine. Mix them together and apply it on your face gently.

Massage the paste in with the help of your fingertips for at least 10 minutes and then wipe it off.

