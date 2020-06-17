Red wine for skin: ALL the steps to do the perfect wine facial at home 

A wine facial is just what you need at a time like this to relax and rejuvenate your skin. Check out how to do it at home!

Ever gone to the salon to get a treatment done only to realise this is something you could have done at home for free and saved quite a few bucks?

Well, now that salons are open, going to them is an option. But what better option than staying home, pampering yourself to a salon-like treatment for the best skin health?

While facials need to be conducted by professionals for safety, one that is fairly simple and can be done by somebody with no experience is the wine facial. It is cheap and extremely easy to do at home. The results are the same!

Follow this step-by-step guide to do the perfect wine facial at home:

Cleanser

While you can opt for your own foaming cleaner, why not stick to the theme and make your own one with wine?

Mix two spoons of red wine with two spoons of lemon juice and apply it on your skin with the help of a clean cotton pad.

Exfoliation

Mix 2 spoons red wine with 1 spoon powdered rice until a paste is formed. Massage it on your face to get rid of the buildup. Then, wash with lukewarm water.

Steam

This step doesn't require wine but just plain water. Steam your face and get rid of all those stubborn black and whiteheads.

Masking

Mix 1 spoon honey with 2 spoons yoghurt and 2 spoons red wine. Apply this on your face and let it sit for about 20 minutes before washing off with lukewarm water.

Toning

To complete the facial, dab rose water all over your face to tone your skin for a well-rounded look.

Are you going to try out the wine facial at home? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Red wine for skin: 5 lesser known beauty benefits of red wine for skin

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×