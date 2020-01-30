Remedies for Psoriasis: THESE home treatments can help you deal with this skin infection

Psoriasis is a skin infection that's caused due to multiple reasons. Read below to find out how you can treat psoriasis at home with these doable home remedies.

When it comes to taking care of our skin, we all make sure to apply creams and soaps that maintain the moisture and pH levels of our skin. However, some skin ailments are caused in spite of taking care of our skin. Lifestyle choices, stress and various other factors contribute to these ailments. And one such ailment is psoriasis.

Psoriasis is a skin condition which appears on various parts of the body like knees, elbows, scalp, and the torso. This ailment can be identified when you have thick, red skin with silver-white patches on your body, which are also known as scales. If not taken care of, these patches and scales can get itchy and painful with time. If you are suffering from this ailment, then here are some home remedies for it. However, if the condition worsens it's better to consult a dermatologist.

Here are some home remedies for psoriasis:

When it comes to treating this skin infection at home, plastic wraps can prove to be quite effective. If you are suffering from this skin condition, then you should wrap the affected area with plastic covers, mostly after applying their prescribed medication or ointment. It is done to help the body hold onto the vital natural oils and water.

Sea salt and Epsom salt again helps to deal with psoriasis. Sea salt will ensure removal of thick scales caused due to psoriasis, thus ensuring deeper penetration of the medication into the skin. They are known for their exfoliating properties and hence can provide relief from psoriasis.

Using apple cider vinegar in the affected areas can reduce the itching, pain and burning sensation to a great extent. It is a popular disinfectant and is popular for its properties and considerably benefits people suffering from this condition.

Drinking bitter gourd juice with lime on an empty stomach can again provide some relief from psoriasis. However, one needs to do this daily, since it takes about 5-6 months to show effective results.

You can also treat psoriasis by adding some additional dietary supplements to your routine diet. Vitamin D, aloe vera, fish oil are a few supplements which may help ease psoriasis symptoms.

Reduce fatty snacks and red meat. Add nuts, seeds and foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. With an ability to reduce inflammation, they’re the perfect foods for your psoriasis.

