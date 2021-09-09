Remove pimples and acne for oily skin with these natural DIY remedies

Acne and pimples can surely ruin a girl's life. It can lower their confidence and might even trigger low self-esteem. Moreover, if you have oily skin, it can also take a toll on your emotional health. This is prevalent among most women who buy endless products to treat their skin but in vain. Girls tend to wear heavy makeup to hide them without knowing that it can only aggravate them. But, look nowhere because the actual answer lies in Mother Nature.

But oily skin has its fair share of advantages too. Your skin is less prone to wrinkles and fine lines. Nonetheless, you struggle with breakouts that are highly frustrating. You can always visit a dermatologist but some natural remedies might also help. A proper diet must also be followed to treat acne and pimples because you know what they say- 'You are what you eat'. So, let us break down some simple rules that you can follow.

Honey

Honey can be effective for acne because of its antibacterial properties. Considered by experts as the best solution for your acne, you can apply raw honey directly to your face. Honey is composed of vitamins, amino acids, and antioxidants that leave a soothing effect on your face. You can apply raw honey to your face or add lemon juice to it. Prepare a mixture and with a cotton ball apply it to your face. Leave it for 15-20 minutes and wash with lukewarm water.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea Tree oil is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and is a great way to remove pimples and acne naturally at home. It contains antibacterial and antiseptic properties that regulate the excess oil and prevent breakouts from clogged pores. Just buy a pure tea tree oil and with the help of a cotton pad, dab it to your affected area.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is one of the popular treatments for acne and pimples at home. Its astringent properties help tighten pores and remove excess oil from your face. It also contains antibacterial properties that kill acne-causing bacteria. Mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to a cup of plain water. Take a cotton pad and apply it to the affected areas. Leave it for a few minutes then wash off.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is widely used to treat rashes, burns and other skin conditions and is very effective in soothing the skin. Its healing and hydrating properties comfort the irritation produced by acne. You can exfoliate your skin with aloe vera, sugar and coconut oil by creating a scrub. A scrub can increase blood flow to your face and open the pores. Prepare a mixture by adding half a cup of coconut oil and half a cup of sugar. Add one-fourth of aloe vera gel into it, and then mix it properly and store it in the fridge. Then apply it on your face and rinse off with water later.

Go on and try these remedies. Tell us which worked for you.

