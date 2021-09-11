Replace your regular bathing soap with these luxury handmade natural soaps

Most of the soaps are commercially manufactured and are not natural. A handmade soap is made from high-quality natural ingredients. Each handmade soap is not only natural but also functional, safe, luxurious and gentle on the skin. They contain glycerin which is a natural skin emollient that keeps the skin highly-moisturised.

Ayouthveda Nuts & Saffron Luxury Castile Soap

This soap is handmade with a passionate blend of nuts that unclog congested pores, swipe away dead skin and improve textures, saffron that brightens the complexion and improves skin discoloration, and olive oil that keeps the skin soft and supple while deeply nourishing it and providing a youthful glow. This soap also reduces skin damage and restores the skin’s moisture.

Price: Rs.375

Buy Now

Ayouthveda Handmade Indian Clay Soap

This handmade Indian clay soap is exclusively unearthed from nature. It is infused with the goodness of naturally occurring clays like fullers earth clay (multani mitti) and purified chalk clay (khadiya mitti) making this wonderful skin pampering soap a natural revitaliser for your skin. The multani mitti with nourishing sandalwood oil remarkably refine pores and boosts the process of skin renewal while the khadiya mitti with soothing rose oil tends to tighten open pores, removes tan and hydrates skin. It also contains botanical extracts that effectively detoxify the inner layers of skin, promote blood flow, reduce uneven skin tone and blemishes.

Price: Rs.236

Buy Now

Aadvik Goat Milk Soap

This handmade goat milk soap also contains tuberose essential oil that is known to help in blood circulation and acts against muscle pain. It also helps in making your skin smoother and brighter. Goat milk contains lactic acid that helps in replenishing skin. This soap will naturally retain and enhance your beauty.

Price: Rs.110

Buy Now

Aadvik Camel Milk Soap

This handmade camel milk soap is also infused with the goodness of peppermint and rosemary essential oil. It contains Alpha Hydroxy acids that help in replenishing skin and also removes dead skin cells. It protects and soothes your skin while leaving it clear and fresh. This soap will naturally retain and enhance your beauty.

Price: Rs.110

Buy Now

Speaking Tree Exfoliating Coffee Handmade Soap

This handmade soap gently cleanses and polishes the skin. It exfoliates the dead skin cells and also detoxifies and controls the foul smell of sweat. The aroma of the coffee essential oil will perk up your senses and wake you up in the morning. This natural soap will brighten your skin with the anti-cellulite and exfoliating power coffee. It will also stimulate your senses as much as your skin.

Price: Rs.199

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion