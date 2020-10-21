Retinol: What it is and 5 BASIC things you need to know about the hyped up skincare ingredient

We've all heard of the overused term now that is on every dermatologist's checklist of essential skincare ingredients. What is retinol and what does it really do? Find out.

When it comes to the skin, everybody is subject to those horrid fine lines and early signs of ageing sooner rather than later. The way to manage it before it gets bad is retinol.

What is retinol?

A derivative of Vitamin A, this ingredient is known to promote skin renewal, brighten skin tone, promote skin reconstruction among other things. It also protects the skin against damage from free radicals and visible signs of ageing. It is known to do everything from getting rid of dead cells, clogged pores and dull skin.

Here's what you need to know about the product before investing in it

Start using the product in your mid-20s

Early signs of ageing like crows feet, fine lines and sunspots start copping up in your late 20s. This makes your 20s the right time to start using retinol to help your skin cope with the signs of ageing.

Integrate it into your skincare routine very slowly

Most times, when used suddenly, the formula is too strong for the skin and it can be extremely irritating as well. Start by using a pea-sized amount only twice a week so that your skin gets adjusted to it. Avoid using this product a day before you exfoliate for it heightens your skin's sensitivity.

There can be side effects to it

Mild side effects with the start of using retinol, like irritation, dryness and extreme sensitivity are normal while using retinol in the beginning, those with acne or eczema issues should stay off retinol all together.

Don't ignore your neck and shoulders

The most neglected places include the neck and collar. When applying retinol on your face, make sure your neck and collar too get enough of it. When ignored, these places are the first to show signs of ageing.

Use it only at night

Using retinol makes your skin very sensitive to the sun. Rather than stepping out with extremely sensitive skin, it is best to use the product twice a week at night and incorporate it in your night-time routine. It is best to opt for regular sunscreen during the day.

Have you added retinol to your routine yet?

