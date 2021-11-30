Revitalising eye creams to combat dark circles and wrinkles

Whether you’re a skincare freak or not, prioritising under-eye care is of paramount importance. Our eyes are the first body part that visibly showcase signs of ageing, anxiety, stress and burnout. Apart from working smartly in order to reduce these problems, we can also take the short cut route by having an eye care ritual. Just slather on some eye cream (in prescribed quantity going overboard doesn’t help) and start noticing the changes in a few weeks. Whether your concerns are dark circles, crows’ feet, wrinkles, etc. choose whatever suits you best from the list below. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. The Moms Co. Under Eye Cream

This under eye cream enriched with chia seed oil, coffee oil and vitamins B3 and E help reduce fine lines, dark circles and puffiness while the organic chamomile oil helps to soothe. Now say bye to puffiness and venture out looking confident and healthy. Get this cream now!

PRICE: ₹ 291

2. RE' EQUIL Under Eye Cream

This under eye cream repairs under eye blue and red periorbital pigmentation also known as dark circles. It also visibly reduces signs of stress and premature aging along with minimising sagginess, puffiness, crow's feet and wrinkles.

PRICE: ₹ 550

3. MCaffeine Coffee Under Eye Cream

This coffee-infused under eye cream relieves dark circles and helps to depuff the under-eye area. It also helps in sun damage recovery of the skin and it is best to keep your skin hydrated. Use it before you head out of home and before bedtime or whenever your skin needs extra hydration.

PRICE: ₹ 515

4. StBotanica Argan Under Oil Eye Cream

This under eye cream is enriched with organic Moroccan argan oil for advanced care of under eye skin. It helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness and helps restore the firm youthful texture of the under-eye skin and brightens the eye contour.

PRICE: ₹ 725

5. Himalaya Herbals Under Eye Cream

This cream is known to prevent wrinkle formation and contains proven and safe blend of herbs specially created to care for the delicate area around the eyes. It also reduces the appearance of dark circles and protects the sensitive area under eyes from sunlight.

PRICE: ₹ 140

6. Bella Vita Organic Under Eye Cream

Rich in high water content, it lightens the skin around the eyes and treats dark circles. Its non-greasy, fast absorbing formula feels light on eyes and contains powerful natural plant extracts that don’t irritate delicate under-eye skin. This formulation is power-packed with Vitamins (C, E), antioxidants and Phytonutrients that repair under-eye skin from within and helps in maintaining youthful skin.

PRICE: ₹ 259

