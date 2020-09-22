Rice flour is a MIRACLE ingredient you need in your skincare routine; Here’s why

If you’re looking to deal with your skincare woes in an easier way, rice flour is teh answer for you! Find out more

If you're an Indian, you know how much of importance home remedies get. No matter what the problem, our mothers and grandmothers will always have a trick up their sleeve to solve it. Kitchen ingredients play a big part in these DIY remedies and to be honest, most of them do really work! Adding to this list of remedies is Rice powder which works wonders for skincare.

If you don't already know, rice flour or ground rice, depends on what you want to call it, can be one of the best home remedies to treat issues like sunburns and tan. It contains sun protecting agents like allantoin and ferulic acid that makes it a great natural sunscreen. Adding to this, it also reduces hyperpigmentation and age spots giving you an even skin tone in minutes. It also absorbs excess oils from the pores making it ideal for even people with oily skin. Being a good source of Vitamin B, it helps in the production of new skin cells. I mean, there's hardly any cons to use rice powder in your skincare routine!

Now, one of the best face packs to make with rice flour is the one that calms the skin and gives you a refreshed glow.

All you need:

2 tablespoons of rice flour

2 tablespoons of cold milk

½ spoon of milk cream (malai)

½ of coffee powder

How to:

1 Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth paste.

2. Gently apply it on your face leaving the delicate areas of the under eyes.

3. Leave this pack on for 20 minutes and once dry, rinse it with cold water.

4. Don't forget to moisturise after!

Benefits:

Malai aka milk cream is a great low pH natural cleanser. It also contains essential milk fats that help in moisturising the skin while the rice powder is extracting all the excess oils. Cold milk helps soothes the skin and works as a great ingredient to remove sun tan and soothe sunburns. Coffee, on the other hand, contains caffeine which helps in increasing the blood flow and bringing the natural glow back.

Have you ever tried using rice flour in your skincare routine? If not, what are you waiting for!

