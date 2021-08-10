Rice water is a miracle worker for your hair and skin: 7 Rice water products that will change your life

Rice water has many properties that make it an excellent addition to your skin and hair care regime! It is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that are essential for maintaining healthy, beautiful skin. Rice water contains that nourishing antioxidant ferulic acid, as well as allantoin, an organic compound that helps soothe and heal skin. As far as hair benefits go, rice water contains inositol, a carbohydrate that helps strengthen your hair and reduces surface friction. It also removes frizz and gives smooth, silky hair. Here, we have certain rice-water-infused beauty products that you must add to your skincare regime right away!

Mamaearth Rice Water Hair Care Combo

This hair range is a great choice for people suffering from dry and damaged hair. The combo consists of a rice water shampoo, conditioner and hair oil. It is enriched with fermented rice water and keratin. It nourishes and strengthens your roots to help them grow thicker and faster. The presence of Rice Bran Oil aids in protecting your hair against the harmful UV exposure and Almond oil helps in softening and strengthening the hair. The keratin increases elasticity and volume to make your hair manageable and healthier!

Price: Rs.1097

Mamaearth Rice Water Hair Mask

This hair mask is infused with the goodness of fermented rice water and keratin that provides root-to-tip nourishment, leaving you with healthy, smooth, and manageable hair. The keratin penetrates deep inside the hair shaft and follicles making them less prone to breakage and hence making them super long. The abundance of minerals and proteins in rice water and keratin come together to make hair look as smooth as silk. It’s like a hair spa in a jar!

Price: Rs.599

The Face Shop Rice Water Cleansing Foam

The primary step to every skincare routine is to first deeply cleanse your face.This cleansing foam is formulated with rice bran that thoroughly removes dead skin cells. The foaming cleanser is deeply moisturising and helps restore bright skin complexion and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth.

Price: Rs.520

Mamaearth Rice Water Bamboo Sheet Mask

This rice water sheet mask is enriched with coconut milk that hydrates the skin deeply, improving its elasticity and collagen production. Rice Water is power-packed with amino acids and vitamins that help reduce blemishes and brighten skin. It retains firmness and gives the skin a clear, smooth, and radiant appearance.

Price: Rs.237

Plum 10% Niacinamide Face Serum with Rice Water

Formulated with niacinamide, this quick-absorbing, non-greasy face serum is proven to act on blemishes and hyperpigmentation. It also strengthens the skin barrier function and regulates sebum production. The ​​rice ferment filtrate is rich in amino acids, making skin bright, firm and clear. It is also power-packed with plant-derived squalane, natural caffeine and vitamin E to soothe skin and prevent inflammation.

Price: Rs.409

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturising Cream

Moisturiser is a vital part of every skincare regime. Just like our body, our skin too requires water in order to stay hydrated. This cream is highly moisturising as it is enriched with rice water and ceramide. It consists of a creamy texture that offers long lasting smooth absorption without stickiness.

Price: Rs.782

Good Vibes Rice Brightening Toner

This alcohol-free toner doesn't strip your skin off and keeps the natural oils in your skin. It easily absorbs layers deep into your skin and provides the right nourishment. It helps in treating dark spots, dullness, blemishes and uneven skin tone. It enhances skin complexion and makes you look your glowing self all day long! This toner imparts a soothing and replenishing effect that instantly hydrates your skin. It nourishes your skin and makes it soft and supple.

Price: Rs.147

