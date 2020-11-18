The RIGHT way to air dry your hair after a wash so it doesn't frizz up

Using heated tools to dry one's hair is something we've all done, to get rid of the frizz. But did you know you can air-dry your locks without making them frizzy as well? Here's the right technique.

Most times after a hair wash, when the hair is left to air dry, it turns frizzy due to the humidity and dryness. At times like this, a blast from the hairdryer is the only thing that manages to tame it down, especially in humid places. Off-late, due to the pandemic people have stayed off heat tools and let their locks dry naturally. While many have got used to the frizz, there is a right way to deal with it according to experts!

Coldwater

After a blast of hot water, the one way to seal the cuticles and minimise frizz is to rinse your locks with cold water just before stepping out. While running cold water through your hair, use a wide-tooth comb to detangle it and set a parting, so your hair dries in this style.

Don't use a towel

After washing your hair, rubbing it with a rough towel is one of the major reasons for it to frizz up. Instead of using a towel, pick out a soft tee or a pillow cover to dry your hair with. They do far less damage than a towel does, to wet hair.

Moisturise

One of the main reasons why hair tends to frizz up is due to the lack of moisture. While the hair is still damp, it is important to run a serum through the wet locks to seal in moisture. If not for a serum, lightweight oils also do the trick.

Style naturally

While we are all tempted to use the curler or straightener to manipulate our hair, different styles can be achieved by natural methods. For natural, textured waves, nothing is better than tying your damp hair into loose braids after leaving in some styling product to do the trick.

For straight hair, it is best to manipulate your hair with pins to ensure the hair on the scalp is straight and sleek

How do you tame the frizz? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Here’s the ultimate guide to Kendall Jenner’s DIY face mask recipe that will leave you with glowing skin

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×