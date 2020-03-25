The RIGHT way to touch up your roots and maintain them at home during Quarantine

Going to the salon to get your roots touched up is not an option today. Instead, here's how you can do it at home!

These are the days of staying at home, lounging in your pyjamas and saving the world at the same time. At a time like this, one can easily follow their favourite skincare rituals, at-home beauty remedies and get in touch with yourselves on a much deeper level

While you can't pop into your favourite salon for hair cuts, mani and pedis or even spa treatments for it is crucial to self-isolate at this time, it is not wrong to want to look decent for when quarantine period ends. If you're a beauty aficionado, it is probably impossible for you to imagine life without maintaining your nails and yourself. Luckily, we have some tips on how to do one thing that will ensure you look like you've got your life together, the best: touch up your roots.

Here is how to do it in the most simple way:

- Ensure your hair is healthy.

First things first, ensure your hair is in its best health for the colour to last. On damaged hair, the colour is bound to fade away faster. The best and easiest way to maintain healthy hair is by using shampoos that don't contain sulphates.

- Section your hair into different partings

It is time-consuming but to get the best results, divide your hair into 5-6 different sections and slather on the dye from the roots in upward movements on the hair. Also, ensure there is enough lighting so you can see all the white strands and slather on adequate colour on each of them.

- Add gloss

One of the major ways of maintaining the hair is to add hair gloss to your routine. No matter what, the colour is bound to fade away. Using a gloss will ensure the hair still looks lustrous, shiny and vibrant at all times (even when it is fading).

- Ensure your scalp is healthy

As much as you are doing for your hair, ensure that you take adequate care of your scalp as well. This means washing your scalp regularly and not using dry shampoo under any circumstance for this only clogs the pores. The scalp pores need to be open in order for healthy hair to grow out and look great.

Credits :Getty Images

