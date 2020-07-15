  1. Home
  2. fashion

Rihanna announces Fenty Skin and fans are losing their minds; Calls it ‘iconic’

Rihanna broke the internet once again as she announced the launch of her new brand, Fenty Skin. Find out more
3837 reads Mumbai
Rihanna announced Fenty Skin and fans are losing their minds; Calls it ‘iconic’Rihanna announced Fenty Skin and fans are losing their minds; Calls it ‘iconic’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Who doesn’t love Rihanna? From her music to her clothing to her makeup and lingerie brand, Rihanna has now made quite a lot of her fans, her loyal customers and the hype is real. We know how people collectively lost their minds when a few months ago Page Six reported that RiRi filled a name Fenty Skin at the Trademark and Patent office in the United States. Cut to now the Wild Thoughts singer is here with the products and the world is flipping in curiosity to try it out. 

The singer now turned into a beauty mogul and entrepreneur shared this news to her 84 million followers on Instagram. She captioned the photo, ‘Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!! Y'all ain't hear it from me, but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email through the link in my bio..." A brand new Fenty Skin handle was also created which says that the company is ‘the new culture of skincare.’ 

 

We know when RiRi comes out with products it ought to be good. In 2017 when she launched 40 foundation shades for Fenty Beauty it slowly became a necessity of the makeup and beauty world. Knowing how Rihanna gets with her product launches and how people love everything she creates, we can only imagine what she has to bring to the table! 

 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement