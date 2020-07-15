Rihanna announces Fenty Skin and fans are losing their minds; Calls it ‘iconic’

Rihanna broke the internet once again as she announced the launch of her new brand, Fenty Skin. Find out more

Who doesn’t love Rihanna? From her music to her clothing to her makeup and lingerie brand, Rihanna has now made quite a lot of her fans, her loyal customers and the hype is real. We know how people collectively lost their minds when a few months ago Page Six reported that RiRi filled a name Fenty Skin at the Trademark and Patent office in the United States. Cut to now the Wild Thoughts singer is here with the products and the world is flipping in curiosity to try it out.

The singer now turned into a beauty mogul and entrepreneur shared this news to her 84 million followers on Instagram. She captioned the photo, ‘Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!! Y'all ain't hear it from me, but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email through the link in my bio..." A brand new Fenty Skin handle was also created which says that the company is ‘the new culture of skincare.’

We know when RiRi comes out with products it ought to be good. In 2017 when she launched 40 foundation shades for Fenty Beauty it slowly became a necessity of the makeup and beauty world. Knowing how Rihanna gets with her product launches and how people love everything she creates, we can only imagine what she has to bring to the table!

so y’all tellin me imma b in my fenty clothes complemented by some fenty shoes wit my fenty makeup and to end the night imma b doing my fenty skincare routine? iconic. pic.twitter.com/22c5xa7h8q — angel’s dust (@florezlaloca) July 14, 2020

