  1. Home
  2. fashion

Rihanna says Fenty skin is gender inclusive: No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin

Rihanna, alongside Lil Nas and ASAP Rocky says that Fenty Skin is for both men and women. See Video
1882 reads Mumbai
Rihanna says Fenty skin is gender inclusive: No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skinRihanna says Fenty skin is gender inclusive: No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Looks like Rihanna has been working around the clock making the most of her time. The singer turned entrepreneur has taken Fenty to a whole new level. Both Fenty and Fenty beauty has carved its name right in the world of fashion and beauty. All thanks to Rihanna, most makeup products from her beauty brand has become an absolute staple in most beauty closets. Now, she's taking things to a whole new level with Fenty Skin and honestly, we cannot wait to see the product reviews. 

She announced the launch of the new company just a week ago by sharing a video in her social media platforms. In the video she is seen makeup-free, washing her face and applying a bunch of products from her new collection. Adding to that, RiRi also made a post saying, ‘‪I’ve been working on @fentyskin for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!! Formulas that work, and work well with makeup!!! Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin- so whether you want to wear makeup or no makeup at all, there’s always glowing skin underneath.’

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

She calls it the 'new culture of skincare.' While the world literally lost it's calm after the announcement, the Wild Thoughts singer followed up to the hype today. 

In a new picture shared, she is seen makeup-free with Asap Rocky by her side, she says, 'that’s right baby...@fentyskin is for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!’

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

RiRi is clearly here to change the game and we're more than excited to see what she has in store for us! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement