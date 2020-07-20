Rihanna says Fenty skin is gender inclusive: No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin

Rihanna, alongside Lil Nas and ASAP Rocky says that Fenty Skin is for both men and women. See Video

Looks like Rihanna has been working around the clock making the most of her time. The singer turned entrepreneur has taken Fenty to a whole new level. Both Fenty and Fenty beauty has carved its name right in the world of fashion and beauty. All thanks to Rihanna, most makeup products from her beauty brand has become an absolute staple in most beauty closets. Now, she's taking things to a whole new level with Fenty Skin and honestly, we cannot wait to see the product reviews.

She announced the launch of the new company just a week ago by sharing a video in her social media platforms. In the video she is seen makeup-free, washing her face and applying a bunch of products from her new collection. Adding to that, RiRi also made a post saying, ‘‪I’ve been working on @fentyskin for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!! Formulas that work, and work well with makeup!!! Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin- so whether you want to wear makeup or no makeup at all, there’s always glowing skin underneath.’

She calls it the 'new culture of skincare.' While the world literally lost it's calm after the announcement, the Wild Thoughts singer followed up to the hype today.

In a new picture shared, she is seen makeup-free with Asap Rocky by her side, she says, 'that’s right baby...@fentyskin is for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!’

RiRi is clearly here to change the game and we're more than excited to see what she has in store for us! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

