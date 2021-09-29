The rising trend of nail art and its essentials for beginners

Nail art as a creative practice has gained traction and appreciation alike due to its popularisation by Hollywood celebs like Cardi B, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish. Often spotted sporting eclectic patterns, nail lengths and colours, this trend was soon picked up by masses along with their own DIY interpretations of the same. So, if you’re a professional in this arena or just a beginner who stumbled upon this article, go check these following products out and get your nail art journey started!

1. French Artificial Nails

When in doubt, go French! French nails will always be in style all thanks to their fuss free elegant look which is also quite easy to achieve for beginners. This set of 24 pieces fake nail tips comes with a free nail glue, mini nail file and wood stick. They are made with high quality ABS environmentally friendly material, providing you a safe and comfortable experience, which can last about 1-2 weeks.

PRICE: ₹ 320

BUY NOW

2. Imitation Glass Crystals

Rhinestones never fail to impress! This concoction of crystals in varying sizes is made using advanced imitation glass material along with a bright color and smooth surface. Suitable for nail polish, UV building glue, acrylic and other nail decorations, be sure to check this out.

PRICE: ₹ 399

BUY NOW

3. Acrylic False Nail Tips

Experimental fellas, here’s your moment to shine. This set of fake acrylic nails includes 50 pieces in 5 different sizes. The surface is smooth and plain in an eggshell tone. You can play with colours, stickers, stones, gels, et cetera while using these. It’s like a blank canvas waiting for you to utilise this medium wholeheartedly.

PRICE: ₹ 249

BUY NOW

4. UV Polish Brush Pen

Not everyone has a steady hand or an enviable precision when it comes to trying nail art. This is where a brush applicator nail paint comes in handy. This set of two, in black and white is an obvious essential as they’re the most basic colours to work with along with being free from Toluene, DBP, Camphor and Formaldehyde. Go get your hands on this deal quickly!

PRICE: ₹ 175

BUY NOW

5. UV Polish Brush Tool Kit

The set includes 15 different brush sizes and types for doing nail art. Different brushes for different functions, some for dotting flowers, others for drawing lines or painting. They’re compatible with natural nails, false nails and 3D nail art.

PRICE: ₹ 219

BUY NOW

6. Self-Adhesive Nail Art Stencil

This star product includes 24 sheets and each sheet contains 6 small pieces with 3 different patterns with 144 pieces of vinyls in total. It can be used as nail art guides or for leaving holo patterns on your nails for extra flash. It also sticks well on your nail due to the strong adhesive, so the nail polish will not seep in from underneath.

PRICE: ₹ 220

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Must have women’s wallets under 499