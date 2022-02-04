Rose Day 2022: 7 Gifts for your girlfriend under Rs 500 that she will ACTUALLY use

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner but before the main day, we have the entire week to celebrate starting from Rose Day. If your girlfriend loves to be pampered but at the same time is extremely practical, then giving her a bunch of roses that will die in a few days really does not make sense. Instead, gift her rose-infused products that she will actually make use of and thank you. It is also a unique way to celebrate rose day.

NutriGlow English Rose Facial Kit

Now your girlfriend can give herself an at-home facial with this English Rose facial kit. The English Rose heals the skin like no other. It touches with its tenderness and transfers its properties to the skin making it fresh and rose-like. Vitamin E is essential for the skin which you lose with age and sun exposure! Here is an extra dose to boost the vitamin E levels so that your girlfriend can get back the shine of her skin right in time for Valentine’s Day!

Price: Rs.499

Kimayra Pure & Natural Rose Petal Powder

Rose Petals powder is rich in Vitamin C and D to make your girlfriend’s skin look more flawless and fresh. This powder is naturally dried and contains no harmful chemicals, thus treating the skin against skin inflammation. It has a soothing rose fragrance and can also be used as a natural skin toner as it fights pigmentation and restores your original skin tone.

Price: Rs.448

Plum Bulgarian Valley Rose Water Toner

Straight from the Rose Valley in Bulgaria, this toner contains the best of a timeless skincare ingredient, rose extracts, along with other classics like hyaluronic acid, calendula extracts and glycerin. Together they make the perfect blend that we call the Bulgarian Valley Rose Water Toner. The witch hazel and rose extracts bring in the pore tightening and antioxidant properties for oily skin, the calendula extracts bring anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties for sensitive skin and the hyaluronic acid acts as an instant humectant that hydrates your skin.

Price: Rs.180

Mamaearth Rose Body Lotion

Now your girlfriend can say hello to hydrated skin with this rose body lotion! Rose water along with shea butter, olive oil, and the natural goodness of milk gives skin the moisturisation it needs! The lightweight formula doesn’t make your skin feel greasy or sticky after application. It absorbs into the skin to give all-day hydration.

Price: Rs.298

Exotic Aromas Rose Green Tea

This rose tea will help your girl stay hydrated so her skin looks at its best. It may help support digestive health and weight loss goals when paired with a healthy diet and regular exercise. The tea contains vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidants that are beneficial for enhancing mood and overall well-being.

Price: Rs.199

The Body Shop British Rose Shower Gel

Now your girlfriend can wake up every morning with the irresistibly dewy scent of roses. This refreshing shower gel is infused with the essence of hand-picked roses from Britain to make showering feel blooming beautiful. It nourishes and softens the skin and is made from organically grown English Rose petals.

Price: Rs.345

Body Cupid Beautiful Rose Perfume

This ​​seductive fragrance will give your girlfriend that irresistible vibe of babe in the woods hiding a sultry siren inside. With the essence of handpicked lush roses, this rose perfume is a gorgeous blend of rose, water lily, peony, vanilla and musk fragrance notes.

Price: Rs.399

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla