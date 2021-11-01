Rose to Lavender and Hibiscus: 5 flowers and their lesser known beauty benefits

Keeping indoor plants and setting up home gardens have become one of the biggest home decor trends during the pandemic. The greenery around has helped soothe and calm the nerves and reduce the stress imposed during working from home. With the green, comes a black of colourful flowers that makes the place lively and bright. But little did we realise that these flowers aren't just meant for beautifying the home but the skin and hair as well! Read on to find out.

Roses

One of the most popular beauty ingredients, roses are used in the form of rose water and incorporated in night, day and more creams. The flower is known for its antibacterial properties and also helps in controlling the acne and oil production from the skin, posing particularly helpful for those with oily skin.

Hibiscus

This large and beautiful flower popular in Indian gardens, is known for its exfoliating properties. It not only tones and helps in reducing the signs of ageing with prolonged use, but also works wonders on the hair. A popular ingredient in hair oils, Hibiscus flowers are known for promoting hair growth and bringing life back to dull hair.

Lavender

Known best to be an essential oil, this sweet-smelling flower is known for its antibacterial and antiseptic properties and helps in calming inflamed skin. It also helps in balancing out the sebum produced by the skin.

Jasmine

The most popular flower that aids in accessorising and beautifying the hair is the jasmine flower. The sweet-smelling flower produces a wax which is included in many beauty products as it is known to soften and hydrate the skin.

Marigold

The golden yellow flower popularly known as 'Genda phool' and adds a pop of colour to any desi function, is known for the Calendula oil it produces which has anti-inflammatory properties perfect for inflamed and irritated skin.

Which is your favourite flower or floral scent? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor: 6 celebs who proved potli bags are the ride or die of ethnic ensembles