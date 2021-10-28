Rose Oil: Why it is essential for you and variety of reasons to include it in your routine

What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of roses? Romance and the enchanting smell of the flowers in our gardens. Poets have written numerous verses based simply on the sheer beauty of roses. Although you can put them in a vase that reminds you of fond memories, you didn't know that they are more than just pretty flowers. Rose oil is known for its medicinal, health and beauty purposes as well.

Rose oil is distilled and manufactured from the petals of roses. Apart from being one of the most beautiful flowers in the world, roses have been found to have several benefits that can help fight acne, cure health problems other than acting as a therapeutic reliever for menstrual pains. So let's see how including rose oil can turn out to be beneficial for you.

Reduces Depression

The fragrance of rose oil has a soothing effect that helps fight depression and reduces anxiety. It reduces the breathing rates as well as blood pressure levels and its pleasant aroma calms down your nerves.

Fights Acne

Rose oil contains inflammatory properties that help reduce the appearance of acne. It kills the bacteria on the skin and reduces the redness and irritation of the skin.

Brightens and Moisturises Skin

Ever heard how ancient women used to take rose water baths? Not only because of its enchanting smell but also it acts as a great moisturising agent. Regular application of rose oil reduces pigmentation in our skin giving you a radiant glow. It also moisturises the skin keeping it well hydrated.

Reduces Menstrual Pains

Women suffering from irregular periods can use rose oil as it can regulate the menstrual cycle and relieve them from cramps, fatigue and bloating.

Prevents Wrinkles

Rose oil can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines as per studies. Fatty acids and Vitamins essential for the skin are found in rose oil that slow down the process of ageing, increase skin elasticity by generating new cells.

Strengthens Hair

The astringent found in rose oil is extremely beneficial for your hair as it can fight dandruff, promote hair growth and strengthen the roots along with adding a fragrant smell and shine to your hair.

Ready to try out rose oil yet?

