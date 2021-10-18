Rose Water 101: 7 reasons to make your day as rosy as possible with this skincare and haircare hero

Roses have been way too humble and sweet to us not just in time of Valentine's day. It's gone to extend its magical powers all year round by helping your skin and hair in the form of pastes and water. Especially, the pocket-friendly water you'd spritz on your skin. Discover more benefits and here's your start to doubling up the love.

1) Makeup refresher: Your skin can be quick to lose its glow. Rosewater can be a natural saviour at all times. Use this to prep your skin pre-makeup and to keep your makeup fresh once done.

2) A natural skin soother: Known for its antibacterial properties, take a cotton pad and simply dab it on itchy skin. Do not apply excessively. You can also spritz it post running a razor on your arms and legs.

3) Keeps bad odour away: Who likes hair and underarms that stink? When you’re running late to work or a party, spritz rose water on your tresses and get going. If you don’t want to use roll-ons that leave a residue behind, ditch them already and keep rose water a little away from your underarms and spritz to beat the guff.

4) Say bye to makeup: Do not want to buy store-bought makeup removers or the ones that may have harsh chemicals? You can use drops of rose water to help get rid of makeup before you go to bed.

5) Make bath time a pleasant one: Heard of rose-infused bath salts? If that sounds like the one to break your bank, invest in rose water. A natural source of de-stressor rose water can help calm your mind with its aroma and emanate a luxurious feeling along the way.

6) No itchy scalp, no dry hair: If your regular shampoo doesn’t seem to do the cut, add drops of rose water (as per the length of your hair) to your shampoo and use it during shower time. This can help reduce dandruff and hydrate your hair.

7) DIY face masks: Whether you’re looking to keep a tab on excess sebum production, work as a cleanser, a pH balancer, or to get that youthful glow, when you whip up face masks at home, simply add a few drops and spread the mixture evenly on your skin.

Bonus:

Bake or cook up a storm: From sweets, cakes to rice-based items, you can add few drops of rose water. Whiff it and tell us you don’t like how amazing it smells.

Do you use rose water often? Let us know in the comments below.

