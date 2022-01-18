Rose Water: Magical ways to gift yourself the joy of an itch free scalp and shinier hair

Roses are just too pretty no matter where they choose to be seen. This beautiful flower isn't sought-after only on Valentine's Day that's used as a token of love. You'll find its benefits extended from your kitchen to aromatherapy and beauty routine. Just splash a little rose water on your skin and see what a magical glow you'll get. Its aroma traps us entirely in its beauty but it also does the part when helping out our skin and hair.

Remember, when you've used rose water as a face mist for a boost of freshness when on the go? We all know how much it can do to keep your skin healthy and naturally glowing. But, little attention has been given to the hair department. Here we are all set to boast about the goodness of rose water for your gorgeous tresses.

When we say, don't let dandruff thrive, here's what we have in mind. Work the elixir on your scalp as it is a mild astringent, it keeps a check on the oil produced by your skin. The more the oil, the easier it is for dandruff to play it. To tackle flare-ups and itch, Rose water's anti-inflammatory properties play a key role in calming an irritated scalp. When you have a healthy scalp, expect less hair loss.

Is your hair due for a wash? Use rose water as your hair rinse for it can add moisture and shine to dull and dehydrated hair. It also does marvellous things to curly hair that easily succumbs to frizziness. Do not over-wash your hair as it can strip off healthy oil from your tresses leaving it easily prone to damage.



Do you use rose water to keep your tresses healthy? Let us know in the comments below.

