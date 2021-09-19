Rosehip Oil: 4 DIY remedies that prove it is marvellous for your skin and hair

Rosehip oil has many benefits relating to skin and hair. This oil is not known to a lot but, it has many properties that can do wonders for you. It is a pressed seed oil extracted from wild rose bush found in many different places.

The oil has many benefits for your skin as well as your hair. Rosehip provides you with sun protection and also helps with colour correction. It has many antioxidants and fatty acids, which can regenerate cells and tissue in the skin. It also is beneficial for toning, moisturising and reducing wrinkles.

Because of its antioxidants and vitamins, rosehip oil helps strengthen hair and increases hair growth.

Now, as you know all that this oil can do to benefit you, let's get to some DIY's that you can make to get these benefits.

Rosehip Serum

Ingredients:

25-30 drops of Rosehip Oil​ One Aloe Vera leaf One tablespoon Rosewater

Process:

Take the aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel. Blend it well, and then squeeze it in a cloth to take out the juice. Mix the juice and Rosehip oil. Add rosewater to it. Store it in a dropper bottle and shake it well. Your homemade serum is ready. You can apply it to your face and keep it overnight.

Rosehip Hair Mask

Ingredients:

One tablespoon Rosehip Oil​ One tablespoon Coconut Oil One tablespoon Castor Oil

Process:

Take all the oils in equal quantity according to your hair length. You can warm up the coconut oil and castor oil a little. Then add rosehip to it. Mix them well and massage them on your scalp as well as to the length of your hair. Wear a shower cap. Keep it overnight and wash it the next day with chemical-free shampoo.

Rosehip Scrub

Ingredients:

One cup Sugar​ 1/4 cup Olive Oil One tablespoon Rosehip Oil

Process:

Take one cup of sugar and add olive oil to it. Add rosehip oil and mix all the ingredients well. Apply it on your face and scrub for 4-5 minutes. Wash it with regular water. Repeat it regularly to see the difference.

These were a few DIY homemade remedies using Rosehip Oil that will solve many of your issues.

