Is Safflower Oil the buzziest ingredient at the moment for acne prone skin?
The plant-based oil always held a special place in the arena of cooking and medicine, here’s safflower giving a shot at skincare as the acne-defying ingredient. Clogged pores are pretty chaotic to deal with for people with acne-prone skin, lucky for them, this oil is non-comedogenic. Powered with antioxidants like vitamin E and flavonoids, these prevent the damage wreaked by the sun and helps to protect the collagen present in the skin. These are the basic help one should get to extract anti-ageing benefits. The anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties in this oil work easily on acne by fighting its pesky behaviour that come with redness, and itchiness. Take blackheads and whiteheads that push you to scrub your skin often stripping away the essential oils from your skin, you can skip those and use a little amount of this oil to massage and gently draw these out. Thank linoleic acid, please.