Saffron DIY Masks: Level up your glow game with the gift of nature

Dull skin and blemishes do not stand a chance with saffron.

If you have to travel back to your childhood days, your mother would tell you how she loved to bathe you with a blend of milk and saffron strands. Ayurvedic remedies deserve quite a front spot in your beauty routine today for one of the obvious reasons being its natural healing powers. Saffron, widely referred to as ‘Kesar’ is a spice rooted in the family of Crocus Sativus that lends flavour to biryani and beyond. This orangish-red spice needs no reason to curry favour for its benefits to be acknowledged. If you aspire to take your daily skin care experience to a new height, now is the time to understand what the potent ingredient can offer.

Dealing with pigmentation, acne, dull skin and aging skin seems a lot to tackle in one go. But, with the right solution at your hand, things get easy and healthy for your skin. Saffron sure comes with an unreasonable price tag but when you use it with time, it will make it all worth the journey for you. Enriched with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, it can help reduce skin dullness, even out skin tone, combat acne, fade scars, and repair skin damage. Move to the kitchen and prep your DIY face masks with saffron. Scroll ahead!

For acne-prone skin

Ingredients:

3-4 saffron strands

3 tbsp aloe vera gel

1/2 tbsp turmeric

Procedure:

Crush the saffron strands and blend all the ingredients to make a thick paste. Apply it on your face and neck in circular motions. Rinse it off with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

For pigmentation

Ingredients:

3-4 saffron strands

3 tbsp papaya pulp

1 tbsp yogurt

Procedure:

Form a paste with the above-mentioned ingredients. Use your fingertips to smear the mixture on the cleansed face and neck. Wash it off with lukewarm water.

For dry skin

Ingredients:

3-4 saffron strands

3 tbsp mashed banana

1 tbsp milk

Procedure:

Pick a bowl and add the crushed saffron strands and mashed banana. Pour the milk and mix them all. Slather the hydrating mask on your skin. Leave it for 20 minutes and cleanse it off with lukewarm water.

Have you ever pampered your skin with saffron milk? Let us know in the comments below.

