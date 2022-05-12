16 Salicylic acid products and their power to solve all of your acne issues

Salicylic acid has managed to bag the title of the “BEST HERO INGREDIENT” when it comes to skincare products. It is one such essential ingredient that has magical powers to solve all skin problems, especially those dealing with oily and acne-prone skin. Acne, pimples, bumpy skin texture and enlarged pores are the three main skin issues encountered by women across the world. To repair and upgrade your skin’s pink health, all you need is a skincare product formulated with the goodness of salicylic acid.

Are you the one who possesses oily and acne prone skin? You have landed up on the right page. Today, you will get to know everything that your acne prone skin needs while indulging into some hardcore skincare regime.

Let’s begin with the first salicylic acid product that you must add to your cart.

1. Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Wash For Acne Prone Skin With Salicylic Acid

This salicylic acid face wash is all that you need to reduce the redness of your skin birthed by acne. It helps to dissolve the clogged sebum and delivers spot fighting ingredients deep into the pores. This fash wash cleanses your skin by penetrating into your skin quickly. It prevents pimples by removing the excess oil and surface buildup.

Why Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Wash For Acne Prone Skin With Salicylic Acid?

This facewash infused with salicylic acid is an oil-free and non-comedogenic skincare product. It leaves your skin soothing, residue free and is tough on acne. It prevents breakouts and is indeed an acne buster.

Price: Rs. 549

Buy Now

2. Bodywise 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash and Oil Control Face Wash

This combo of two is formulated with glycolic acid along with salicylic acid. It unclogs pores, removes blackheads, whiteheads and prevents acne be it a body acne or face acne. It exfoliates the outer skin layer and controls sebum production. It minimises the appearance of pores and leaves you feeling refreshed.

Why Bodywise 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash and Oil Control Face Wash?

The body and face wash are enriched with one of the best antibacterial agents i.e salicylic acid. With fragrant free formulation, this combo is gentle on your skin. It effectively combats skin oiliness without any risks to rashes or irritation. The face wash is a foaming cleanser that helps you get rid of acne and excess oil.

Price: Rs. 698

Deal: Rs. 663

Buy Now

3. Paula's Choice CLEAR Pore Normalizing Cleanser

This cleanser effectively removes dirt, oil and pore clogging impurities. It quickly calms breakouts and redness. The cleanser is enriched with arginine that soothes sensitivity and irritation and Vitamins to make your skin feel softer. This cleanser will successfully target enlarged pores, bumpy texture and blackheads.

Why Paula's Choice CLEAR Pore Normalizing Cleanser?

This cleanser eliminates acne causing bacteria without the usage of any harsh chemicals. It leaves your skin squeaky clean and supple. It helps you to bid adieu to skin oiliness without making it dry. This is one of the best products for acne prone skin. It works on acne, redness, reduces marks and improves texture.

Price: Rs. 1,380

Buy Now

4. CeraVe Face Wash Acne Treatment

This face wash is an acne control cleanser that will leave your face acne-free. It prevents new breakouts with its light gel texture. The fragrance free formula and the amalgamation of skin benefiting ingredients makes it a must-have. The salycic acid helps to treat acne and blemishes. The hectorite clay helps to absorb oil and minimise excessive shine. Whereas niacinamide keeps your skin calm.

Why CeraVe Face Wash Acne Treatment?

This face wash paves way for healthy skin by penetrating deep into the pores. It elevates your facial glow and complexion without any signs of flakes or dryness. With 4.7 out of 5 stars ratings of Amazon, this skincare product for acne prone skin works like wonders.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs. 2,799

Buy Now

1. Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum

This salicylic acid serum targets acne, blackheads, whiteheads, open pores and oiliness. It is a BHA based exfoliant meant for acne prone skin. The serum scoops out dirt, impurities and debris from your skin seamlessly. It controls excessive production of oil and aims to keep your pores clean.

Why Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum?

This serum is fragrance, sulphate and silicone free. It is also suitable for normal, sensitive, combination, oily and acne prone. With effective anti-inflammatory properties, it can combat all of your acne issues. You can see the desirable results within a few weeks of consistent application.

Price: Rs. 549

Deal: Rs. 521

Buy Now

2. Deconstruct Pore Control Serum

This serum is a perfect combination of salicylic acid and niacinamide that controls and tightens your skin. It eliminates whiteheads, blackheads and oli production of your skin. It increases the skin’s elasticity and tightens your pores.

Why Deconstruct Pore Control Serum?

Use this serum three times a week and you will see noticeable results. This serum not only penetrates into all the layers of your skin but makes it look healthier and softer. The unique formulation of the ingredients makes your skin look a lot more supple and acne-free.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

3. biocule No More Acne Anti Acne Serum

This anti-acne serum successfully clears and exfoliates clogged pores. It soothes inflammation and provides oil-free hydration. The serum contains a clinically proven combination of 8 botanical actives derived from soybean, pear, willow bark, amur bark, neem along with natural hyaluronic acid. It evens skin tone and leaves your skin nourished. The serum feels as light as water and contains a sweet floral aroma for instant refreshment. It makes your skin look dewy, hydrated and matte.

Why biocule No More Acne Anti Acne Serum?

This serum is free from silicone, paraben, alcohol, sulphate, mineral oil and other harsh chemicals. This serum is a must have skincare product that will help you to tighten the enlarged pores and bid a forever adieu to stubborn acne. With 4.8 out of 5 stars rating that serum is all that your skin needs.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 649

Buy Now

4. Mamaearth Leaves of Clarity Essence Face Serum

If you wish to make your skin clearer and improve its texture, then serum is meant for you. It is 100 percent crafted for acne prone skin with three hero ingredients namely neem, salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid. It is loaded with anti-bacterial properties to pamper your skin to the maximum and make it acne-free. It exfoliates your skin by eliminating dead skin cells and preventing the birth of acne.

Why Mamaearth Leaves of Clarity Essence Face Serum?

This serum is a water based skincare product that penetrates into your skin and works at the cellular level. Infact, this serum is lighter than the serums available in the market. It will serve you with an instant boost of hydration. With anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, this serum will be your skin’s best friend.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 538

Buy Now

1. Rivela Dermascience by Cipla Anti-Acne Gel For Acne Control

This anti-acne serum infused with the goodness of Salicylic acid unclog pores, controls active acne and offers a skin soothing effect. It minimises future breakouts and promotes supreme exfoliation of the skin. It also keeps an eye on the excess sebum and oil production of your skin.

Why Rivela Dermascience by Cipla Anti-Acne Gel For Acne Control?

This salicylic acid gel soothes irritated skin with the help of its active ingredients. What’s interesting? It draws out dead skin cells within the pores and follicles for a super clean and a glowing appearance.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 557

Buy Now

2. L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Crystal Gel Cream

This gel cream is enriched with salicylic acid to solve all your acne issues. It comes with an advanced technology that goes deep into your skin. It helps in combating acne, refining pores and preventing blackheads. It refines your skin texture with its water based and oil-free formula.

Why L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Crystal Gel Cream?

This gel cream is one of the best selling beauty products that is worth the penny. It leaves your skin oil-free and gives upto 8 hours of oil control. It is a light weight cream that suits all types of skin.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 538

Buy Now

3. RE' EQUIL Pitstop Gel

This gel is ideal for scars removal and acne pits. It smoothes skin surface and lightens pigmented acne spots. It reconstructs dermal structure and evens out your skin tone. The gel based formulation provides an extra potion of high-quality collagen which helps in diminishing the scars.

Why RE' EQUIL Pitstop Gel?

This gel is crafted for active acne that hampers your skin’s health. It contains natural allium cepa and olea europaea leaf extracts that solves all of your acne related issues.

Price: Rs. 590

Buy Now

4. Saturn by GHC Skin Correct Gel

This gel is backed with an anti-acne formula. It helps to exfoliate your skin and promotes faster healing. The salicylic acid penetrates deeply into the skin and unclog pores. It minimises sebum production, reduces acne, pimple on the face and redness while also improving the skin tone.

Why Saturn by GHC Skin Correct Gel?

This correct gel aids in the stimulation of collagen production and maintains skin elasticity. This gel results in tight and supple skin. It repairs your skin and prevents future breakouts.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 549

Buy Now

D. Salicylic acid face mask

1. The Pink Foundry Overnight Exfoliating AHA BHA Radiance Mask

This face mask is encapsulated with salicylic acid for double skin exfoliation. It boosts your overall radiance and reduces pigmentation. With its rich and skin benefiting ingredients, it calms and soothes your skin.

Why The Pink Foundry Overnight Exfoliating AHA BHA Radiance Mask?

This face mask is meant for those possessing combination skin types. It targets skin cells that cause discomfort and helps in regaining instant calmness. It leaves no space for complaints and delivers necessary results for maintaining healthy skin.

Price: Rs. 1,200

Deal: Rs. 1,080

Buy Now

2. Sotrue Green Tea Cleansing, Eggplant & Salicylic Acid Face Mask Stick

These face mask sticks are ideal for treating blackheads and controlling oil. The anti-acne and anti-ageing formula fights off dullness leaving behind an acne-free skin with a long lasting glow. It is a purifying solid clay detox mud mask that gets absorbed by your skin quickly.

Why Sotrue Green Tea Cleansing, Eggplant & Salicylic Acid Face Mask Stick?

These face mask sticks are an extremely easy to carry, easy to use skincare product. All you have to do is just wash your face, roll it up, apply, leave for about 10 mins and wash it off. The smooth texture of the stick makes masking-on-the-go easier than ever.

Price: Rs. 1,197

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

3. The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Clay Face Mask

This clay face mask treats acne and blemishes. It reduces inflammation and redness with its deep and gentle exfoliating formula. In addition, this face mask also increases skin tone and texture. It is suitable for all skin types and can be used by both men as well as women.

Why The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Clay Face Mask?

This exfoliating Salicylic Mask works deep within the skin layers to shed old skin and make way for fresh, smooth skin that is even in texture and complexion. It is free from mineral oil, dye, paraben and sulphate.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 448

Buy Now

4. SkinKraft Anti Acne Face Mask

This face mask is a personalised anti-acne face mask that comes with 1 percent of salicylic acid, 2 percent of niacinamide and Vitamin E. It brightens your skin and reduces sun damage. It gently dissolves the dead skin cells clogging your pores. It also keeps a track of your skin’s oil production and restricts recurring acne.

Why SkinKraft Anti Acne Face Mask?

This face mask minimises the appearance of acne and leaves your skin soft and supple. By removing toxins to restrict recurring acne, this anti-acne also works well as an anti-ageing face mask.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 429

Buy Now

Salicylic acid has a dollop of skin benefiting properties especially for those possessing oily and acne-prone skin. In order to keep all acne and acne related issues at bay, salicylic acid plays the role of the hero ingredient to satisfy everything that you desire for your skin. Make your skin healthy, nourished and exfoliate it fully with the mind boggling powers of salicylic acid.

Here are a few benefits of using salicylic acid infused products in your day to day skincare regimen.

1. Salicylic acid controls sebum production.

2. It keeps a check on the excess oil production of your skin.

3. It clears pore clogging impurities, dirt, debris, residue and grime dwelling deep into your skin.

4. It exfoliates the outer layer of the skin and serves you with long lasting and healthy results.

5. It makes your skin acne-free with the help of its active ingredients and evens skin tone and bumpy texture.

6. It brightens your skin by eliminating acne marks, redness, itchiness, irritation and blemishes.

7. It amps up your radiance and restricts recurring acne.

8. It keeps your skin healthy and provides you with dewy and hydrated skin.

9. It wears out acne related issues without causing dryness or irritation.

10. It uplifts the overall health of your skin by sinking into 10 layers of your skin.

These benefits of salicylic acid will definitely make you irresistible to add one salicylic acid product to your skincare regime. With its power packed abilities to accentuate the natural beauty of your face, it has won the hearts of all the skin obsessed female audiences.

