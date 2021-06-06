Salicylic Acid for blackheads & acne: Benefits, how to use & why you should add this to your skincare routine

Known for exfoliating the skin and ensuring pores are kept clear, here's how to include Salicylic acid in your skincare regime.

Acne, blackheads and whiteheads are common skin problems faced when the pores are blocked. One ingredient that works well for mild acne and prevents future breakouts while also dealing with blackheads and whiteheads at the same time, is salicylic acid.

How does Salicylic acid work?

The acid, which is a beta-hydroxy acid, penetrates deep into the skin and dissolves the dead cells that are clogging your pores. Using this acid on the skin every alternate day gives visible results in as little as a month. For those with oily skin or full-blown acne issues, it might take 6-8 weeks.

How to use Salicylic acid?

It is best to consult your dermatologist to check the dosage. They might suggest using the acid only 2-3 days in a week and on a small area to test for reactions. But as per studies, if you are using a salicylic acid product like a block of soap, moisturiser, you can increase the number of applications.

Ideally, lotions, soaps and solutions containing the acid can be used 2-3 times a day.

When a higher concentration of Salicylic acid is used, it can peel off the skin, so it is best to not go overboard with it.

When used regularly, Salicylic acid can help get rid of not just acne and blackheads but also acne scars, spots and blemishes and give the skin an even tone and clear finish.

Some of the side effects of Salicylic acid can include:

itchiness

skin tingling sensation

stinging of skin

If any of these persist after washing off the product, visit a doctor.

Have you tried Salicylic acid? What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :pexels

