Salon services at home are the future in the ‘new normal’; Here’s why!

Reasons why you should opt for at-home salon services for your safety.

The last few months amid COVID-19 has been an eye-opener of epic proportions. We have all gotten accustomed to a new way of life. From the way we work to the way our house functions, everything has seen a massive change. While salon services might not be classified as essential, it is an important step towards self-care. The necessity of waxing, threading or pedicure cant be ruled out, neither the periodic face cleanup/facial to feel refreshed.

Most of us thought that we would run to salons first thing after the lockdown is lifted, we didn’t do that. There are so many factors that make going to the salon feel slightly risky. Which is why salon services at home are the best thing that could happen to you! Here are some reasons why you should opt for at-home salon services ASAP.

Convenience

That is the first and foremost thing. You don’t have to mask up, suit up and head out of the house or use public transport or commute for any reason. The beauticians would come home at a time that you choose.

Comfort

You are going to be in the safety of your home, on your couch and of course INDOORS and not outside at a crowded salon. Plus there is just one beautician who would take care of your salon services and you can see all the single-use products, disposables and all tools, equipment sanitized in front of you. Which brings us to the next point.

Safety

This might be the biggest concern at this point. Is it safe letting someone into the house at a time like this? Well, if you opt for salon services from Urban Company you won’t just get safe, you will get safe and hygienic services. They ensure the beauticians go through a thorough check-up and temperature check every day before beginning your services. They will show you their temperature record and Arogya Setu status and only then commence your job. The beauticians all wear bodysuits, face shields, gloves and masks to ensure no skin contact. The beauticians have also been trained on New Low Contact Waxing and Threading techniques to ensure maximum hygiene and safety. The professionals have all gone through a 7-day training session to ensure they follow all the above protocols.

No rush

Unlike a salon, the beauticians would not be in a hurry to cater to your beauty needs. Personal attention is guaranteed and you will get a safe and hygienic service experience.

With opting for at-home salon services you are not just being responsible but also ensuring the safety of you and your loved ones. What’s more? The beauticians from Urban Company will also clean up the surfaces themselves giving you a mess-free experience every single time. This is the ideal solution for this situation and we strongly recommend this for you!

This article is in paid partnership with Urban Company

