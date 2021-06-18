Sandalwood DIY Masks: A magical ingredient to taper acne and aging skin scars

With a host of skincare virtues to offer, sandalwood is an age-old ingredient as good as gold.

Revered to be essential to heal sunburn and clear clogged-up skin in times of scorching heat, this woody ingredient is the most sought-after in the Ayurvedic world. Chandan or Sandalwood works as an effective antiseptic and anti-inflammatory agent at all times that help calm, nourish, prevent the appearance of pimples, even out skin tone, smooth out wrinkles, and naturally cleanse your skin off all grime. You can easily harness its benefits through homemade face masks that are inclusive of sandalwood oil or paste.

Skin concerns like dark circles, pigmentation, acne, fine lines are inevitable and to tackle them is quite onerous. But with a handful of easily source-able elements and homemade masks, it can nix away anything your skin has to put up with regularly.

Skin cleanser

Ingredients:

3 tbsp sandalwood powder

2 tbsp milk

Procedure:

Mix the two ingredients. Cleanse your face and neck gently with this sandalwood paste. Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Acne-defying mask

Ingredients:

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

1/2 tbsp turmeric

1/2 aloe vera gel

Procedure:

Form a paste with these natural ingredients and apply it to the affected area. Keep it for 20 minutes and rinse it off after 20 minutes with lukewarm water.

Anti-aging mask

Ingredients:

3 tbsp sandalwood powder

2 tbsp orange juice

1/2 natural coconut oil

Procedure:

Apply this concoction twice a week to help fight signs of aging. Keep it on for 20 minutes and cleanse it after 20 minutes.

