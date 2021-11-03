Sara Ali Khan to Aishwarya Rai: 3 Home remedies celebs SWEAR by to give your hair a natural shine this Diwali

by Sneha Kalra   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021
   
With us being bang in the middle of the festive season, busy days and nights of partying easily wreak havoc on the hair causing it to turn fizzy, become dry and discoloured. Ever wondered how B-town's hottest stars have their locks shining, voluminous and looking glamorous all the time? Think home remedies.

A lot of them have picked up remedies from their home that essentially belongs in the kitchen. Does your hair need that natural boost and shine? Look no further!

Sara Ali Khan
The Love Aaj Kal star confessed in an interview that her go-to remedy to boost hair health is onions. Despite them not being very nice smelling, Sara braves through and applies it religiously to her hair since it is rich in Vitamins A, C and E. Onions are also known for their antibacterial and anti-fungal properties which help protect the hair from and get rid of dandruff. It also boosts blood circulation and promotes hair growth.

Sara Ali Khan

How to use it:
Take one large onion and run it through a blender.
Extract the juice from this pulp and apply the juice to your scalp.
Leave it on for 20 minutes before washing it off.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
An actress who has been through her share of heat styling tools and products ensures her hair is brought back to life with the help of egg and olive oil hair packs. Rich in Vitamins including A and E, eggs are known to replenish hair health and moisture, giving the hair a glossy look. Olive oil on the other hand maintains the keratin content of the hair and helps in retaining moisture.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

How to use:
Break one egg and add 2 spoons of olive oil. Mix well till a smooth consistency is formed.
Apply on the scalp and let it dry. Wash off and air dry your hair.

Janhvi Kapoor
Known for her thick and luscious locks, Janhvi Kapoor has revealed multiple times that she picked up home remedies for her skin and hair from her mother, the late Sridevi. Avocado is her go-to remedy for her hair as it is filled with fatty acids and brings back dehydrated hair to life.

Janhvi Kapoor

How to use:
Mash half an avocado well to form a smooth paste.
Add to this 1 spoon honey and apply all over your roots through the hair's lengths.
Wash off after 20 minutes.

These home remedies are the perfect and quick pick-me-up for your hair this festive season as the ingredients are present in your kitchen and it doesn't require too much time. Which hair mask are you going to try on for a last-minute boost?

Credits: pinkvilla


