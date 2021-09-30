Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday: 7 Times celebs aced the messy ponytail look

Are you over the classic messy ponytail trend yet? Well, it's a classic hairstyle so, how can you not love it. Messy ponytails have been in trend for a long time now. And they are here to stay forever. This classic hairstyle looks fantastic with everything you wear.

Even the celebs are obsessed with this hairstyle. From Sara Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday, no one can seem to let it go. It has become an everyday go-to hairstyle look. If you feel like this trend is getting a bit old, then here are a few looks that will make you feel afresh.

Sara Ali Khan

The Pataudi princess has almost worn this hairstyle a hundred times. From her film promotions to parties to the gym, she loves her messy ponytails. Sara went for the messy ponytail with a lemon yellow top and skirt co-ord set. She styled her outfit with custom made SAK initial earrings and rings.

Well, during this lockdown, Katrina has blown the social media with her natural looks. She looks adorable even in her messy ponytail look with long bangs flowing on her face. She tried this hairstyle with a floral printed top and shorts co-ord set. Her comfy and chic look was complete with gold accessories.

Who better to tell us how to style our ethnic wear than Madhuri Dixit? The dhak-dhak girl is the queen of ethnic wear. She tried the messy ponytail style with her lehenga. Madhuri upgraded her Indian look with a western-style hairstyle and ethnic silver jewellery. What a match!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Well, messy ponytails and Kareena Kapoor Khan are equal to love. Our Poo loves styling her outfit with this hairstyle, and she looks damn classy. She went for this hairstyle with her stylish maxi blue dress. The low ponytail gave an edgy look to her whole outfit.

Ananya Panday

The Gen-Z sensation Ananya Panday has impressed us with her style. She is always OTT with her looks. She rocked the messy ponytail hairstyle with a sexy and edgy outfit. Ananya donned a white bralette and printed swimwear bottoms. Her hairstyle brought a rawness to her look.

Deepika Padukone always outdoes herself when it comes to her looks. This time she went all simple and glam. The style queen kept her simple look classy and chic with the messy ponytail look. She went for a low ponytail with her white balloon sleeved top and boyfriend jeans. Accessorised her look with gold jewellery, she looked so chic.

Kiara Advani

The Shershah actress has flown her magic with her acting and style. For her movie promotion, she opted for the messy ponytail look. She went all street style with a high ponytail and denim jumpsuit. She looked so fierce in her outfit.

These were a few celebs who made this classic hairstyle look amazing with different outfits?

Which one did you like the most? Tell us in the comments down below.

