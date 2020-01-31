Sara Ali Khan experiments with iridescent unicorn eyeshadow with ethnic wear & we are all for it: Yay or Nay?

The Love Aaj Kal actress picked out a simple ethnic look but it was her makeup that stole the show!

For Sara Ali Khan, fashion has always been simple. Her white kurta sets have always been her go-to outfits for not just airport spotting and running errands but she has even dared to wear them to red carpets! For the promotions of her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal where she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan, the actress has been experimenting with her looks. Sequin skirts, metallic dresses, pantsuits and more are now part of her wardrobe.

Taking a break from all that jazz, the actress went back to base with her favourite ethnic combination. Sara took to her Instagram to share pictures where she was sporting a simple white sleeveless kurta with palazzos that bore floral embroidery in baby pink. She paired this with a dupatta that more a lace hem and accessorised her look with statement pastel blue and pink earrings.

While her outfit was relatively simple and fuss-free, her makeup was just the opposite of that! Over a flawless base, Sara only filled-in her brows and opted for a glossy nude lip. While she would ideally complete her look with kohl-lined eyes and mascara, this time around Sara experimented like nothing before. She opted for daring bright lilac and pink eyeshadow with loads of shimmer. Her iridescent eyeshadow stood out, making for one of the most experimental beauty looks Khan has opted for till now.

A lover of all things beauty and clean, Sara's makeup is a big yay for us. Last time she experimented with her look, she opted for eyeliner that matched her outfit when she was promoting Simmba. This time, she managed to take it up a notch and get people to notice the feature she has been trying to highlight all along!

What are your thoughts on Sara's unicorn eyeshadow? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

