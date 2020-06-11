  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor swear by the SAME beauty tip passed on by Amrita Singh, Sridevi for glowing skin

Both the star kids who are known for their clear and glowing skin, tell it how it is - as told by their mothers!
When it comes to the star kids of Bollywood, all eyes are on them. From the time they are born to their entry into the film industry, they are in the limelight. Two star kids who seem to have handled it well and have both grown and glowed up, are Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapor. The two made their debut in the same year and are contemporaries at their best when it comes to their work. Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and Janhvi, daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, have more than just that in common. While they both hail from the industry, the two also seem to have the same ideology when it comes to skincare! 

Both known for their bright and glowing skin with no discolouration or pigmentation, Janhvi and Sara have made quite a mark in the beauty industry. While they do have their own skincare regimes, their ghar-ke-nuskhe remain the same. Both Sridevi and Amrita Singh have ensured that no food goes to waste. Meaning? All the food and fruit that is leftover on the table, goes on the face!

In an interview with Vogue, Janhvi revealed, "Whatever leftover fruit we had from breakfast, we'd put on our face," she said about the skincare tip Sridevi passed on to her and her sister Khushi Kapoor. Apart from that, she also said that the late Sridevi would "Make our hair oil at home with dried flowers and amla," and make sure she gave both her daughters a head massage every three days!

Sara Ali Khan shared the same ghar-ka-nuskha she follows at home, thanks to her mom Amrita Singh. "Any leftover fruit from breakfast should just go straight on the face," Sara told Vogue about a beauty trick she learnt from her mother. 

Clearly, fruits on the face are a popular DIY remedy for Bollywood's freshest and brightest faces! Are you going to start following their remedy as well? Comment below and let us know. 

