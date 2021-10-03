Sara Ali Khan to Kriti Sanon: Beauty Roundup: Who looked the best from the week gone by?

From the latest makeup looks to outfits to hairstyles, we get to see something new every day. The Bollywood celebrities are continuously coming up with something to stun us. Especially when it comes to dressing up, they slay the internet with their looks.

From no makeup to dewy makeup to full glam makeup, you never know what you can get to see. In this past week as well we got to see all the different looks from our favourite celebrities. Let's do a roundup and take a look at these beauties from the week gone by.

First, we have our favourite Gen-Z star, Sara Ali Khan. The actress has amazed us before, and once again, she set the internet on fire with her latest look. Sara donned a dewy makeup look with minimal nude eyeshadow, mascara, and glossy lips. Her naturally filled brows and contoured face went perfectly with the natural look. She let her center-parted wavy hair flow open.

always slays in her desi avatar, and once again, she looked chic and regal. With her sultry nude eyes, shaped brows, blush cheeks, and pink lips, she looked all pretty and classy. The pink bindi added the desi vibe to the look. Her side-parted short hair pinned at the back with side bangs was inspired by old royal hair looks.

Kriti Sanon's latest look is all things glam. She looked pretty in pink with pink-toned eyeshadow, mascara, filled angled brows, blush cheeks, and pink glossy lips. She topped it off with a subtle highlighter. The Raabta actress tied her hair into a top bun with side flicks dropping down her face.

Alaya F was seen last for Freddie's wrap-up party. She glammed up with black smokey eyes, perfectly filled brows, bronzed face, and nude lips. The actress kept her center-parted loose curls open.

has stunned her fans with her looks again and again. She was all dressed up with her glam makeup look, and we are in awe. She went all aboard with bronze glitter eyeshadow, and her thick glitter winged eyeliner was the showstopper. Her naturally arched brows, bronzed face, and nude lips went perfectly with the bold eyes. She pinned her center-parted sleek straight on both sides.

has become the new fashion and beauty queen for all. She looked beautiful with nude eyeshadow, smoky kohl eyeliner, angled brows, long lashes, and brown lips. She kept her sleek straight hair open to one side with braids on the other side.

Kareena is the glam queen, yet she has amazed us with her simple looks. She went for a natural bare face with kohl on the eyes and glossed lips. Her subtle no-makeup look was complete with her natural hair left open to one side.

These were a few beauty looks that we adored from the week passed by. Which one did you like the best?

Tell us in the comments down below.

