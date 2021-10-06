Sara Ali Khan loves to experiment with her makeup: 5 Times she opted for an edgy makeup look

Sara Ali Khan is the queen of experimental and edgy looks. From her outfits to her jewellery to her makeup, she loves to set herself apart. She loves to try quirky makeup looks and is not afraid to opt for something offbeat. Here we have all the times she made a statement with an edgy makeup look that probably only she can pull off with confidence.

Blue Lipstick

Sara sported dark blue lipstick as she enjoyed a day at the beach with her buddies. She was seen wearing a loose-fitting crop top with denim shorts. She completed the look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. But it was her blue lipstick that stole the show, and let’s agree - only Sara could’ve pulled this off.

Blue Kajal

Sara loves to don shades of blue while she relaxes at the beach. Proving that kohl rimmed eyes are so yesterday, Sara spiced things up with electric blue kajal. The blue kajal instantly leveled up her eye game. The matching blue cactus earrings and the contrasting pink swimsuit, just added on to the look.

Blue Mascara

Sara looked absolutely chic as she donned a retro style coord set that featured a yellow polka dot skirt teamed with a tie-up bandeau top. She sealed the look with a layered neckpiece and a chunky bracelet. But what really set the look apart was the blue mascara. A few coats of blue mascara can really spice things up and add a glam factor to any look.

Hot Pink Eyeshadow

Sara stepped out in a psychedelic print dress for a promotional event. The printed dress featured a floral belt that contrasted the two different patterns present in the dress. And if the eye-catching dress wasn’t enough, Sara opted for a dramatic makeup look as she wore bright pink eyeshadow all around her eyes that increased the drama quotient of the look.

Unicorn Eyeshadow

Another eye makeup look by Sara Ali Khan that we cannot get enough of is this unicorn eye look. She was dressed in a cut-out white bodysuit that she teamed with pastel coloured tie-dye joggers. The multi-coloured eyeshadow matched the shades in the joggers. The look perfectly teamed with her nude lipstick and bubble braids.

Which edgy makeup look by Sara Ali Khan is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

