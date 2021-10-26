Save your salon money and get glowing skin this Diwali with these 6 facial kits

Diwali is a festival that we all look forward to. From eating yummy mithais to dressing up in your best outfit, the festival of lights is all about love and joy. Apart from the outfit and jewellery, it is also important to have flawless skin to enhance your attire. Now save your parlour money and give yourself a facial at home with these kits.

SkinQ DIY Hydrate Facial Kit

This 5 step facial kit will replenish and hydrate your skin giving you smoother and refreshed skin. The kit comprises a micellar water for cleansing, active exfoliating gel for skin exfoliation, massage butter for stimulation, pre mask serum booster for skin quality and an algae mask to seal the moisture in the skin. Made with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter, retinol liposomes, aloe vera, niacinamide and pro B5, this facial kit will give you the same parlour-like glow at a much lesser cost.

Price: Rs.750

Lotus Herbals Radiant Diamond Facial Kit

This facial kit consists of a cleansing scrub, an activator, a massage crème and a mask. The deep cell activation system slows down skin ageing, lightens skin complexion and gives a radiant and glowing skin, the exfoliating and detoxifying action removes blackheads, brightening and illuminating the skin from within, it helps even out those dark spots, giving you a brighter skin tone, and helps keep the skin firm and maintains elasticity. It is enriched with diamond dust that removes blemishes and tan, and amber and cinnamon extracts that reduces dark spots and brightens skin tone.

Price: Rs.227

NutriGlow Wine Facial Kit

If you are a wine lover, then make your favourite beverage a part of your skincare routine too! Attain a salon-like facial at home with this facial kit that comprises a cleanser, exfoliating scrub, nourishing gel, whitening cream, face pack and serum. It is literally a one-stop destination for all your skincare needs. This wine facial prepared with red grape extract will soothe your skin, hydrate it, nourish it, remove blackheads and fight acne.

Price: Rs.399

Himalaya Pure Skin Neem Facial Kit

Now give yourself a refreshing facial from the comfort of your home with this neem facial kit. The kit features a face wash, a face scrub and a face pack. Enriched with neem and turmeric, the face pack regulates excess oil secretion, cleans clogged pores and prevents the recurrence of pimples. The scrub is blended with the goodness of neem and apricot that clears blackheads, removes impurities and dead skin cells, and hydrates the skin.

Price: Rs.133

O3+ Vitamin C Facial Kit

This vitamin C facial kit is a 10 step regimen that ensures wonderful results as it boosts radiance while solving multiple skin concerns. All contaminants of this kit work together to brighten, moisturise, purify and remove tan from the skin. This facial kit is well suited for removing tan, dirt and dead skin cells to maintain optimal skin brightness and health that will last for multiple days. The kit contains a vitamin C cleanser, microdermabrasion, vitamin C tonic, vitamin C massage cream, whitening mask, facial power mask, vitamin C sheet mask and serum, and a whitening SPF 30 cream.

Price: Rs.780

NutriGlow Gold Kesar Facial Kit

This facial kit contains a deep cleanser, exfoliating scrub, nourishing gel, whitening cream, mask pack and a serum. This facial will remove dead and damaged cells, brightening your skin to perfection and prevents your skin from uproots dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Enriched with kesar, it promotes a natural glow on the skin as it is an active blood purifier. It enhances the complexion and treats dry skin. This facial will help moisturise the deeper layer of the skin. It even rejuvenates the skin to make it visibly youthful and radiant.

Price: Rs.370

