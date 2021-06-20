Say goodbye to all your skin problems this monsoon with these home remedies

Do you experience monsoon-related skin problems? If yes, then we have got your back with these super easy home remedies.

As the rain pours on the surface of the earth and as we breathe in the intoxicating aroma of the parched land, we must not forget about all the cons of this season. Monsoons are beyond magical but they may take a toll on your skin. The high humidity may cause an issue for those with oily and combination skin and at the same time proves to be the best season for dry skinned people, making their skin hydrated. You need to maintain a skincare routine in monsoon in order to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Here, we have a list of all the common skin problems that people face in monsoon and an easy DIY solution to each problem.

1. For Oily Skin

Camphor and Mint Powder

Oily and combination skin types may experience an unpleasant stickiness during this time of the year so much so that it can lead to breakouts and acne.

Directions:

Take 1 tablespoon of camphor and pound it till it's fine. Add 200 ml of rose water to it until it completely dissolves. Then add 1 tablespoon of dried mint powder. Pour the mixture into a plastic air tight bottle and store it in the refrigerator. Use this tonic to wipe your skin 2-3 times a day and you will find the stickiness reducing miraculously in minutes.

2. For Blackheads And Whiteheads

Lentil, Oatmeal and Orange Peel Exfoliator

It is not always feasible to go for a professional clean up on a weekly basis. However, you can do an exfoliation process at home on alternate days and it can be an invaluable addition to your monsoon skin care routine.

Directions:

Mix 50 grams of red masoor lentil powder, 50 grams of oatmeal and 50 grams of orange peel powder and store it in an airtight container. Take 1 tablespoon at a time and add some rose water to make a smooth paste. Apply this on the skin and leave it on until it is semi dry. Then scrub your face in a rotating manner for a few minutes. Wash with cold water and pat dry.

3. For Open Pores

Frozen Tomato

Open pores can be troublesome, making your skin look uneven and ugly, and also facilitating bacterial build up on the epidermal layer leading to pimples and acne.

Directions:

A quick remedy to add to your monsoon skin care routine is to rub frozen tomato halves daily onto your skin. This will help close the pores as tomatoes are naturally acidic in nature.

4. For Acne And Pimples

Fuller’s Earth, Clove Powder and Neem Paste

Zits are the most dreadful of all skin problems and can lead to endless nightmares. Keep your skin clean at all times and also beware of bad digestion and constipation. However, acne and pimples can be tackled with the following face mask.

Directions:

Mix 2 tablespoons of fuller’s earth, 3 cloves and 2 tablespoons of fresh neem paste along with rose water and apply onto your skin. Leave it on until completely dry and wash with chilled water. You can also use it on a daily basis.

