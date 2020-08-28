Say goodbye to scanty brows and thin lashes: This DIY serum boosts brow and lash growth

Razor thin brows are no more the cool trend. Today, it is all about bushy brows and voluminous lashes. Wondering how to boost hair growth in these scanty areas? We have you covered!

Ever looked at somebody's long, voluminous lashes, thick, structured brows and felt envious? Wished you had those thick brows that you see on actresses and global icons and long lashes without the boost of mascara?

What if we told you there was a solution to this that you can whip up at home?

A magic DIY serum solves all your problems almost overnight, is one that boosts growth, nourishes the hair and is worth experimenting with. Here's what you need and why.

Ingredients:

Almond or castor oil - 1/2 spoon

Both these oils are known for boosting hair growth.

Vitamin E oil - 1/2 spoon

Enhances hair volume.

Coconut oil - 1 spoon

Moisturises hair follicles.

Aloe vera gel - 1 spoon

Softens and nourishes hair follicles.

1 mascara bottle or dropper bottle

Method:

Add all the ingredients in a pan and heat it on a stove.

Mix it well till it forms a consistent oil.

Once it has cooled down, transfer it to the clean, empty mascara or dropper bottle.

Method of usage:

Every night apply this serum on your eyelashes and eyebrows with the help of the mascara wand. Ensure it doesn't enter your eyes and use a Q-tip to protect your eyes. If the serum does enter your eyes, wash off immediately or it could start to sting.

While results can be seen overnight, they can disappear overnight as well if you aren't regular. Apply this every alternate day to get satisfactory long-time results.

