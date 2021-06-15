Say goodbye to scanty lashes and brows: Here’s a DIY eyelash and eyebrow serum to boost hair growth

Grow out your lashes and eyebrow in a natural way with this easy DIY serum that you can whip in a joffy. Check it out

Are you someone who always dreams of having their brow game on fleek and eyelashes on point? Eyebrows are those little patches of hair that frame your face right while eyelashes give a definition to your eyes. Even though they are just made of hair, they do manage to elevate the way you look. So, if you’re someone who’s looking to boost hair growth in these particular areas, this serum recipe is just for you.

You will need:

Empty mascara bottle (cleaned)

Vitamin E capsule

Castor Oil

Coconut Oil

Almond Oil

Directions:

1. Take a bowl and mix ½ teaspoon of castor, almond and coconut oils each. You could just use castor oil but it’s usually too thick and works best with carrier oils.

2. Puncture oil out of a vitamin E capsule and give it all a stir.

3. Fill the serum in a cleaned out old mascara bottle to make it easy to apply. You can also store it in an empty container and use a Q-tip to apply.

4. Use the wand to apply the serum on your lashes and eyebrows and use it daily to see visible results.

Castor oil is one natural ingredient that boosts hair growth due to the vitamin E found in the oil. Adding more vitamin E only ends up speeding the process. You can use the serum before going to bed every night for an overnight treatment. It can also be used as a brow gel throughout the day.

