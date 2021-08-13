Say hello to clear and glowing skin: 6 Luxury beauty oils for every skin type

Usually when we hear the words “oil” and “skin” together, all we can think of is acne, breakouts and pimples! But sometimes oil can actually set you on the path towards a gorgeous complexion and clear skin. There are certain facial and body oils that can work wonders on the skin and solve innumerable skin problems, transforming your skin from dull to dazzling. Beauty oils are one of many skincare solutions out there. They are especially crafted to work with your natural oils to help keep your skin balanced. Our skin’s natural oil keeps the skin hydrated and these beauty oils will perfectly complement our natural oils. So check out these amazing luxury beauty oils and add them to your cart right away!

Indulgeo Essentials Rose Gold Beauty Oil

This rose gold beauty oil contains 24K gold and is the archetype of organic luxury. The best oil to mix with makeup for skincare. The gold flakes absorb right into your skin, leaving your skin glowing, and also assists in boosting natural radiance. Rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and essential oils, this beauty oil will make your skin glow while visibly improving your skin's complexion. It also contains pumpkin seed oil, rosehip oil, vitamin E oil, orange peel oil patchouli oil and lemongrass oil.

Price: Rs.1440

Buy Now

Indulgeo Essential Hermosa Body Oil

If you suffer from dry skin and cellulite, then this anti-cellulite oil is all set to rescue you! This body oil is the best solution to get rid of those dark and dull underarms, and thighs. The fragrance of this oil is reputed to have psychoactive properties that generate positive energy and give a refreshing feel altogether. It is rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and keep fine lines and skin damage at bay. It promotes skin tightening and brightening with effective removal of stretch marks. This body oil lightens dark spots and pigmentation giving an even skin tone and protects skin from suntan.

Price: Rs.1700

Buy Now

Natural Vibes Ayurvedic Gold Beauty Face Oil

This gold oil is most certainly an elixir for your skin as it will completely revitalise and uplift the skin’s texture. This ayurvedic face oil is enriched with all natural ingredients like rosemary, orange peel, tea tree and sandalwood. It is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and essential oils that will make your skin glow naturally, while visibly improving your skin's complexion. This lightweight oil will seep through your skin, hydrating and nourishing your cells with the missing nutrients.

Price: Rs.1619

Buy Now

Indulgeo Essentials Volcanic Night Oil

If you have oily and acne-prone skin and every beauty oil has been a disaster for you, then this night oil is going to be your saviour. This magical concoction is enriched with organic Tamanu oil as the base and is mixed with four other essential oils and Witch Hazel. It will beautify your skin and improve some of its toughest problems like acne, wrinkles and fine lines. It provides intense nightlong hydration and nourishment and helps skin regain its smooth, youthful, elastic texture and clear complexion. Each drop of this precious oil contains at least 10 types of different active molecules that gently urge the skin. It helps rebuild and nourish the skin deeply.

Price: Rs.1100

Buy Now

Natural Vibes Anti Aging Nirvana Flower Night Face Oil

This night oil is loaded with vitamin A, C and E and is pH optimised for all skin types. The multi-tasking formulation is designed to address all your signs of ageing such as visible pores, dryness, fine lines, uneven skin tone and age spots. Enriched with an aromatic blend of natural ingredients, this oil will enrich your skin with the food it needs and help you calm down and de-stress. It will visibly brighten and tone your skin making it firm and radiant. The anti-ageing formulation will help your skin to lock in moisture, thereby boosting skin's elasticity and leaving you with a natural glow. The oil will also repair the damage caused by pollution and keep you shining on no make up days.

Price: Rs.1349

Buy Now

Indulgeo Essentials 24K Gold Lip Oil

This 24K gold lip oil is a magical oil that helps you brighten your lip color. This lip oil is the best way to pamper your pout! The hydrating oil will help achieve soft, smooth, and hydrated lips all day long. It helps improve circulation and also soak your lips in antioxidants. You can simply carry this organic oil along in your purse to get that glossy glowing even tone lips. It also contains ingredients like cinnamon oil, coffee beans, argan oil, jojoba oil, sugarcane squalane, and wildcrafted unrefined beeswax.

Price: Rs.610

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion