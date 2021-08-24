Say hello to young and glowing skin with these 6 Best anti ageing products

If you are a skincare enthusiast, I am sure you must be aware that your skincare routine and the products you use have to change as you age in order to cater to your needs. Deep wrinkles, sun spots, crepe-y texture and loss of volume is something we cannot avoid. However, it is something we can slow down with the use of these products.

ThriveCo 5Kda Hyaluronic Acid Super Skin Serum

This face serum is filled with ingredients that have extreme anti-aging properties like hyaluronic acid, plumping pentavitin and wrinkle-reducing copper peptide. This serum penetrates the deepest layers of the skin ensuring intense hydration and deep absorption of all other skincare ingredients. It locks moisture within the layers of the skin for 72 hours and strengthens the skin’s barrier. It also activates cell regeneration, and safeguards skin from external stress while boosting collagen and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a radiant and younger-looking skin.

Price: Rs.2249

WOW Skin Science Anti-Ageing Night Face Serum

This face serum is packed with rosehip oil, hyaluronic acid, avocado oil, vitamin B3 and pro-vitamin B5. These active ingredients help to reduce fine lines and age spots, refine skin texture, and give your skin a smooth, luminous texture. Hyaluronic Acid acts as a natural moisturizer that supports collagen structure, Avocado Oil is rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids, and Vitamin B3 and Pro-Vitamin B5 are potent skin nourishers of the vitamin B group that repair and restore skin’s cellular structure.

Price: Rs.429

Lakmé Absolut Youth Infinity Skin Sculpting Face Serum

This face serum is infused with the goodness of luminising pearls that will instantly brighten your skin tone. The instant collagen boosters help improve skin elasticity and tighten the skin. It will give you freedom from dullness while the skin stays young. Regular use of this magical serum will give you the perfect sculpted look of the 20s.

Price: Rs.599

ThriveCo Anti-Ageing Face & Neck Cream

This anti-ageing cream is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Plumping Pentavitin and happy-skin ingredient Lecigel. Cut the clutter in your cabinet and get this cream for your best shot at your anti-ageing goals. It locks in hydration and promotes youthful skin along with skin elasticity, and firmness. It boosts collagen for a fuller, plumper, and younger look and protects the skin cells from damage due to environmental aggressors like UV rays, pollution. This cream restores the skin’s natural protective lipid barrier. It enhances the impact of every other skin product in your regimen by sealing the top layers of the skin, it allows the benefits of your serum and other products to penetrate deeper.

Price: Rs.899

StBotanica Pure Radiance Anti-Ageing & Face Brightening Cream

Enriched with vitamin C, this cream unveils visibly fairer skin and enhances skin radiance naturally. It leaves the skin feeling perfectly hydrated and fresh throughout the day. It contains SPF 25 which protects the skin from sun damage. It is intensively moisturising and visibly firms, smooths, and hydrates for younger-looking skin in just a few weeks. It also contains retinol and hyaluronic acid that helps in fighting the signs of ageing, leaving your skin smooth, soft, and glowing. It will diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by deeply hydrating skin.

Price: Rs.749

POND’s Age Miracle Wrinkle-Corrector

This SPF 18+ day cream contains retinol and works 24 hours non-stop to keep your skin looking youthful and radiant. It continuously releases powerful anti-aging retinoid actives to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and boost radiance from the inside. It also provides daily protection against UV rays that can speed up the signs of aging. This powerful anti-ageing fairness cream also contains Vitamin B3 to strengthen the skin's natural barrier and protect against blemishes, and Vitamin E to protect skin cells from foreign threats.

Price: Rs.580

