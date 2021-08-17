Say no to animal testing: 9 Vegan skin care products that we are vouching for right now

We live in a world that is focused on consumer products. We own a product for every need we have ever had. Unfortunately, not all these products and brands follow ethical methods when it comes to creating these products. All beauty products are subject to a number of tests before release into the consumer market. Some brands are against animal testing while others may support it. Most of the time we do not pay much attention but it's high time we do our bit. Opt for vegan skincare products. Vegan companies do not use any products that have been tested on animals, nor do they use any ingredients that are derived from animal sources. Hence, here we have the best vegan skin care products and brands that you must try.

Ciel

Ciel is a clean, high-performance, vegan skincare brand with thoughtful formulations that are clinically proven to nurture radiant skin. The brand chooses only the finest natural, sustainable and proven ingredients that meet global safety standards.

Pollution Detox Trio

This detox trio consists of an anti-pollution cleanser, tonic mist and overnight cream. It effectively removes impurities and makeup while restoring the skin’s purity and detoxifying the epidermis. It defends the skin against harmful effects of pollution and replenishes natural reserves of collagen for improved skin elasticity. The combo reverses pollution induced skin damage and ageing while you sleep.

Price: Rs.1538

CIEL Oil Control Face Wash

A soap-free formulation that gently purifies and clears skin without excessively drying it out. This face wash is ideal to control the excess production of oil to reduce shine and help prevent acne breakouts. It is powered by Willow Bark extract and Heart leaf extract that have antibacterial and antioxidant properties to help reduce active acne and soothe irritated skin. Ingredients like Soybean seed and Amur cork balance skin’s oil production. Formulated with Glycolic Acid, it helps to exfoliate skin by opening clogged pores and reduces skin roughness. It also contains Pear juice and Aloe Vera that deeply moisturise skin while Mulberry helps to fade acne marks.

Price: Rs.350

CIEL Sun Defense Brightening Sunscreen

This sunscreen offers a broad spectrum of UVA/UVB protection and helps prevent skin tanning and photo-ageing for a more youthful-looking complexion. Formulated with Kakadu Plum, nature’s highest source of vitamin C, it prevents the formation of sun-spots, brightens your skin tone and stimulates the production of collagen. It also contains powerful antioxidants like Avocado and Olive that deeply hydrates the skin and delays its ageing. Kiwi and Licorice root are proven to brighten the skin and fade blemishes for an even skin tone.

Price: Rs.850

Plum

The award-winning brand was started in 2013 by chemical engineer Shankar Prasad and boasts of being the only 100 percent vegan brand in India. Their wide range of skin and body products now also include a hair care line and the potent formulas are free of harsh chemicals and smell divine.

Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel

This night gel is especially crafted for oily and acne-prone skin. It is infused with the goodness of green tea extracts that will help in clearing out acne and acne marks leaving behind brighter, glowing skin! It also consists of argan oil extracts that provide balanced hydration and will help the skin retain moisture overnight.

Price: Rs.488

Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum

This face serum is thoughtfully formulated for targeted efficacy, safety and all-round results. It contains a stable and quick absorbing vitamin C. The blend of Japanese Mandarin and Kakadu Plum further boosts the performance of vitamin C and helps in collagen production and fighting sun damage, respectively. Plus it also helps in boosting penetration of vitamin C into skin, Betaine for hydration and Rose Extracts for soothing skin.

Price: Rs.495

Plum 10% Niacinamide Face Serum with Rice Water

Formulated with niacinamide, this quick-absorbing, non-greasy face serum is proven to act on blemishes and hyperpigmentation. It also strengthens the skin barrier function and regulates sebum production. The ​​rice ferment filtrate is rich in amino acids, making skin bright, firm and clear. It is also power-packed with plant-derived squalane, natural caffeine and vitamin E to soothe skin and prevent inflammation.

Price: Rs.405

The Body Shop

The Body Shop is a brand that houses everything under the sun from skincare, body care, makeup, hair care and even fragrances. It is a great choice of brands if you are looking for a holistic switch to cruelty-free and vegan.

The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser

This fresh, lightweight gel moisturiser will give your skin a daily boost of radiance and hydration. The vitamin C awakens and clarifies the complexion revealing a natural healthy looking glow. It energises and hydrates tired, dull skin, refreshes the skin and enhances natural radiance to reveal a healthy glow.

Price: Rs.1995

The Body Shop Strawberry Shower Gel

Immerse yourself in the fruity scent of juicy strawberries as you lather up with this gentle, soap-free body wash. One of the all-time favourites, this is the perfect bath treat to nourish and envelop your skin in softness. It contains cold-pressed strawberry seed oil which will deeply nourish the skin and keep it healthy and soft.

Price: Rs.345

The Body Shop British Rose Instant Glow Body Butter

Indulge in a dewy hydration with this nourishing body butter that is enriched with glow enhancing rose essence. Beautifully pearlescent, this velvety-soft moisturiser is light to the touch but rich in moisture. It will lock in the moisture and provide 24 hours of intense moisturisation. It will transform your skin revealing an instant, healthy-looking glow.

Price: Rs.1195

